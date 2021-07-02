How many years was Tom Brady a starter at Michigan?

Fans in the NFL know Tom Brady as the guy who made it from a sixth-round draft pick to the greatest in the history of the sport. The accolades keep coming for the legendary quarterback, but there's an air of mystery surrounding Brady's college career at Michigan.

It was just the start of a Hall of Fame football career, but what was Brady like in Michigan?

Tom Brady was a two-year starter for the Wolverines

In his first two seasons at Michigan, Tom Brady was a backup in the 1996 and 1997 seasons. Brady was seventh on the Wolverines' depth chart at the time. Brian Griese was the starting quarterback in the Michigan Wolverines' undefeated season in 1997.

In the two seasons that Tom Brady was a backup QB, he thought about transferring out of Michigan owing to the dearth of starting opportunities.

Brian Griese calling a Tom Brady game is definitely weird, because it’s been FOREVER since Griese retired, yet he was college teammates with Brady for three full years. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 24, 2020

Tom Brady ultimately decided to stick it out and stay put. He then beat out Drew Henson for the starting position in 1998 and went on to play the entire season, throwing for 2,427 yards and 14 touchdowns with a whopping 10 interceptions.

The first flashes of promise

In 1999, the Wolverines decided to try a two-quarterback system. Brady and Henson each took one quarter in the first half, and the quarterback who starred would be the starter in the second. Tom Brady edged this contest and he was often used in clutch positions.

Tom Brady ended the 1999 season with 2,217 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with the interceptions dropping to six.

Tom Brady and the Michigan Wolverines won the Citrus Bowl in 1999 and the 2000 Orange Bowl. Brady had a 20-5 record as a starting quarterback at Michigan.

Tom Brady finished his career with the Michigan Wolverines third in school history with 710 attempts and 442 completions. Brady also ranks in the top five in passing yards at Michigan with 5,351 and a completion rate of 62.3% in his career.

In honor of Michigan’s Pro Day today



Tom Brady at the 2000 NFL Combine🐐



pic.twitter.com/5AsdpokYaV — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 26, 2021

The NFL legend then went on to complete the NFL Draft process, which included the infamous 40-yard dash video in which he ran for 5.28 seconds. Brady, as many know, was then drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft with the 199th selection.

Tom Brady has made ten Super Bowl appearances, winning his seventh Super Bowl this past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

