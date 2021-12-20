Watch: Tom Brady vents out his frustration by thrashing a tablet during Saints loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't happy with his or his team's performance last night. It was evident by his body language and especially for those who are good lip readers.

Late in the game, after throwing another interception to the New Orleans Saints, Brady seemed to have had enough with the tablet he had been reviewing all night.

Brady took the tablet, which appeared to be already damaged, and threw it behind the bench he was sitting on.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert can be seen leaning forward as the tablet flies past him.

WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady throws tablet after second interception

Tom Brady may be a seven-time Super Bowl champion, but the New Orleans Saints clearly are his kryptonite. After struggling last season, his first in the NFC South against the Saints, Brady and the Buccaneers were able to get a win on the road to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Brady and the Bucs have now lost four straight regular-season games to the New Orleans Saints.

But after a tough loss on Halloween to the Saints, the Buccaneers were looking to get redemption on Sunday night to clinch the division title. That goal will have to wait another week.

The Saints were all over Tom Brady, leading him to just a 54.2% completion rate and 214 passing yards and a fumble. The outing is clearly the worst performance by Brady this season who may have been making a case for the MFP award.

The Bucs were shutout 9-0 with neither team scoring a touchdown. It was the first time Brady had been shutout in 15 years, or 315 NFL games.

Brady's frustration wasn't just on the Microsoft Surface tablet. He was seen during the game yelling at referees and even yelling at the New Orleans Saints sideline at one point.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Gonna go out on a limb and say that tablet is broken. Tom Brady not happy tonight. Gonna go out on a limb and say that tablet is broken. Tom Brady not happy tonight. https://t.co/lJyXWjuBWY

It didn't help Brady or the Bucs offense that Chris Godwin suffered a knee injury and Mike Evans a hamstring injury.

Running back Leonard Fournette, who entered the game with an ankle injury, was also taken out of the game.

The Buccaneers are now tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the number two seed in the NFC.

