"No wonder Carlos Alcaraz can play a little erratic": Andre Agassi cites Federer, Nadal & Djokovic's qualities to explain Spaniard's game at Wimbledon

Former player Andre Agassi spotted the Big Three's qualities in Carlos Alcaraz and pinned his hopes on him en route to the Wimbledon finals against Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard reached the finals of the grass-court Slam after defeating American No. 1 Taylor Fritz in three sets.

Alcaraz has been headlining men's tennis for his extraordinary skills on the court. He who peaked at World No. 1 in 2022, defended his French Open title at Roland Garros this year, edging past top-ranked Jannik Sinner in one of the most thrilling match-ups of his career, making a comeback from two sets to love down.

He has been a force to be reckoned with in Wimbledon as well, reaching finals after battling past promising players like Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie, and Taylor Fritz. Ahead of his clash with 2025 French Open finalist, Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz received praise from Andre Agassi, who feels that the Spaniard has the qualities of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal combined and is thus a heavy favorite for a third Wimbledon title.

"Alcaraz does it with an incredible feel. It’s like he has the touch of Federer, the defence of Novak, and the RPM of Nadal combined in one person. No wonder he can play a little erratic from time to time. He doesn’t know what the hell he wants to do sometimes."

Alcaraz's way of winning a point by deceiving Fritz with a simulated drop shot and slicing the ball garnered a reaction from Agassi, who noticed a reflection of Federer on the court.

"Federer had that play quite often, where he looked like he would drop, and then he’d play that nice little slice like he had all the time in the world. That was beautiful." (TNT Sports)

Alcaraz boasts five Grand Slam titles in his resume and will go for a title defense in 2025 Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic picked Carlos Alcaraz over Jannik Sinner as the title favorite

Alcaraz and Sinner at the 2025 French Open - Day Fifteen - (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic was in contention in the semifinals with the Italian Jannik Sinner, but succumbed to the latter in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to his maiden Grand Slam final. On the other hand, Alcaraz is heading to his third final at the tournament. Djokovic, who lost another chance to become the player with the most major titles in history, favored the Spaniard, saying:

"I think I will give a slight edge to Carlos Alcaraz as a favorite because of the two titles he's won here and the way he's playing and the confidence he has right now... But it's just a slight advantage 'cause Jannik Sinner is hitting the ball extremely well. I think it's going to be, again, a very close matchup like we had in Paris," Djokovic shared with the media. (via ATPTour.com)

Carlos Alcaraz played against Djokovic in the Paris Olympic finals but handed over the win to the Serb, who achieved a career Golden Slam.

