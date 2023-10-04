"Nobody beats Jannik Sinner 7 times in a row"; "Grand Slam on the way" - Fans ecstatic as Italian avenges defeat vs Daniil Medvedev to win China Open

Jannik Sinner outclassed Daniil Medvedev in the final of the ATP 500 China Open in Beijing on Wednesday, October 4. Tennis fans hailed the Italian for exacting revenge against the Russian in what was their third summit clash of the season.

The duo fought tooth and nail, not gifting a single break to the other throughout the contest. Despite the tough challenge presented by second seed Medvedev, Sinner emerged victorious in straight sets after a two-hour and two-minute long battle. He sealed the deal by winning both tiebreaks in convincing fashion 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

Jannik Sinner thus registered his first-ever win against the Russian, having failed in the first six attempts, including two this year in the finals of the ATP 500 in Rotterdam and the Masters 1000 in Miami.

It is worth noting that, during the week, the sixth seed looked out of sorts as he struggled with illness.

Despite the unideal circumstances, Sinner carried on with immense conviction and scored noteworthy wins over Dan Evans, Yoshihito Nishioka and Grigor Dimitrov before outfoxing arch-rival and top seed Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the leadup to the final.

Tennis fans were impressed by Sinner's campaign and praised his stunning display in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

"Welcome to big time Tennis Jannik Sinner surely in big league now alongside Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev," one fan declared on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Alcaraz indeed will have competition it seems," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner to reach a new career-high ranking after 2023 China Open win

Sinner pictured at the 2023 China Open

The China Open marks Jannik Sinner's third title of 2023 -- in five finals contested in the season. The Italian was the winner at the ATP 250 in Montpellier, and he also won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open.

Sinner made a breakthrough at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships by reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal on the back of four unsuccessful attempts.

Thanks to his consistency in results this season, the Italian, who stood well outside the top 10 in January, ranked World No. 17, has made a steep climb in the rankings.

Following his China Open win, Jannik Sinner will break inside the World's Top 5 for the first time in his young career. He will be ranked World No. 4, which makes him the highest-ranked Italian in history alongside former player Adriano Panatta.

Sinner has now also qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin for the first time in his career. He previously competed in the coveted tournament as an alternate in 2021, following the retirement of his compatriot Matteo Berrettini.