Coco Gauff made a sarcastic note about the 2024 Coachella festival, lamenting the fact that she could not attend the event on its opening weeked.

Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world, and takes place annually in California with a host of different artists from a variety of music genres. This year features a strong line-up as well, with Tyler, the Creator and Lana Del Rey prominently featuring on the first two days (April 12 and April 13).

Childish Gambino joined Tyler, the Creator as a special guest during his performance, while Lana Del Rey's special guest turned out to be pop icon Billie Eilish. The clips of both surprise appearances immediately made the rounds on social media and caught the attention of music fans everywhere.

Coco Gauff was among the 'jealous' fans who had to be content with just watching the clip on the internet instead of experiencing it in person, leading to the American sending out a hilarious tongue-in-cheek tweet.

"Nobody cares about coachella. stop posting about it. we don’t care!" Gauff said.

"(i saw the tyler & childish, and billie & lana clips. yes, i am jealous)," she added.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat will light up the stage on Sunday at the 2024 Coachella Festival. The reason Gauff could not attend the event is because she is currently in Stuttgart, where she is set to begin her campaign at the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix next week.

As the third seed, the 20-year-old has been handed a bye in the first round and is on a collision course to meet second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, is the favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw.

Coco Gauff is a known music afficianado and a massive Beyonce fan

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 10

Coco Gauff has made no secret about her music tastes and is a massive Beyonce fan. Speaking in an interview earlier this year, the reigning US Open champion revealed that she was in a Beyonce-centric group chat with her friends, and even offered to give tennis lessons to the American legend's children.

"My friends, we have a Beyoncé group chat. So yes, we're huge fans. Beyoncé, if you see this, I love you," Gauff said.

"Maybe I can teach Rumi or Blue Ivy some tennis. I would do it. I would literally pay you to do it," she added.

Other than Beyonce, Coco Gauff is a fan of The Weekend, Usher, and J.Cole, among others.

