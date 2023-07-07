"Nobody could come, I couldn't invite one of my best friends" - Alize Cornet takes swipe at Wimbledon over preferential treatment of top players

Alize Cornet has expressed her disapproval of the way players are treated based on their ranking at Wimbledon.

Cornet was in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, where she faced defending champion and third seed Elena Rybakina. The Frenchwoman fought hard but went down 6-2, 7-6(2) in one hour and 48 minutes on Centre Court.

After the match, when asked about the way players are treated at different tournaments based on their ranking, Cornet expressed her unhappiness at how Wimbledon went about their business, especially in giving tickets to the players.

"For me the biggest issue on this tournament was, yeah, the difference between today I played on Centre Court, and I had basically 40 tickets to give away," she said.

"On my first round I had two. Nobody could come," she added. "I couldn't even invite like one of my best friends who was there. Two tickets on the outside court, it's too little. Then you have a huge gap and you get 40 when you play on Centre Court.

Cornet further stated that tournaments need to treat all players equally, and not show preferential treatment to those players who play on the big courts.

"You need to give a little more credit to players that play on the outside courts. This tournament exists because of all the players, not only the ones that play on the big courts," she expressed.

When asked to compare Wimbledon with other Majors, Cornet replied that the US Open did a better job in terms of issuing tickets.

"It [US Open] is better. No, the biggest gap is here in Wimbledon. In the other tournaments you get like four, six, you know, at least a little bit to invite your friends," she said.

After Alize Cornet win, Elena Rybakina set to face Katie Boulter in Wimbledon 2023 3R

Elena Rybakina in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Against Alize Cornet, Elena Rybakina lost just one point behind on her serve in the first set. She took a 3-0 lead and consolidated it to clinch the set. While the second set was a more evenly fought contest, the Kazakh managed to come through in the tiebreaker.

Rybakina hit 36 winners to Cornet's seven and won 19 out of 28 points while coming to the net. However, she struck only four aces against Cornet, well below the 12 she registered in her first-round win over Shelby Rogers.

In the third round, Rybakina is set to face British No.1 Katie Boulter, who defeated Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 in her second-round contest.

