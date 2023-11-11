"None of these men know how to dress up for an occasion" - Fans react to Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and other ATP Finals stars' blue carpet looks

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and the other ATP Finals contenders stepped out in style on the blue carpet in Turin on Friday, November 10. Despite their efforts, their outfits fell short of impressing tennis fans.

Defending champion and World No. 1 Djokovic opted for a smart casual look, dressing in a blue Lacoste letterman jacket and light wash jeans. Alcaraz showcased a similar aesthetic, donning a red Louis Vuitton jacket over a white undershirt and black jeans.

Medvedev chose an all-grey ensemble, featuring a light grey jacket complemented by slightly darker jeans. Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, channeled understated glamour, sporting a beige cardigan, white t-shirt and black jeans.

Andrey Rublev donned an off-white jacket over his sleek all-black ensemble, while Alexander Zverev opted for a timeless style, pairing a white undershirt with a black jacket and matching pants.

Stefanos Tsitsipas stole the spotlight, making a fashion statement in a beige poncho and white pants. Completing the lineup, Holger Rune sported a black coat, black shirt and blue jeans.

Tennis fans were expressed disappointment in the stylistic choices on display, with one fan asserting that none of the players knew how to dress appropriately for the occasion.

"None of these men know how to dress up for an occasion," the fan posted.

While Sinner's look received praise, Djokovic and Alcaraz's outfits sparked disappointment among fans.

"Sinner the best dressed by a mile, Alcaraz might be one of the worst dressed in the history of ATP Finals," a fan commented.

"Why does Djokovic insist on dressing like a teenager," another fan chimed in.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and other ATP Finals stars pose for official photo at the Royal Palace of Turin

Nitto ATP Finals photoshoot

After posing on the blue carpet and signing autographs for fans, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and fellow contenders gathered on the steps of the Royal Palace of Turin for the official 2023 ATP Finals photo.

The players then had the opportunity to tour the palace. Following the tour, Djokovic lauded the historic venue as one of the most "stunning" locations in Turin. He also expressed his fondness for the Italian city, highlighting its vibrant tennis culture.

"This palace is definitely one of the most stunning venues that I have seen in this city; it is incredibly historic and beautiful," he said (via ATP's official website).

"This is my third time in Turin and I have enjoyed myself very much. The whole city this week lives for tennis. You can feel a lot of interest, a lot of attention and passion for tennis and sport in general," he added.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion headlines the Green Group at this year's edition of the event, which features Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune. Meanwhile, the Red Group includes Alcaraz, Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev.

