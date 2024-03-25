"None of my shoes are safe" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable moment of daughter Olympia trying on his shoes while he's away

Serena Williams' husband and the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a heartwarming snapshot of their six-year-old daughter, Olympia, trying on his shoes.

Williams and Ohanian's love story began in Rome in 2015, leading to their engagement the next year followed by their wedding in November 2017. They have two daughters, Olympia, born in September 2017, and Adira, born in August 2023

Ohanian and Williams have always kept their fans updated about their family life. The Reddit co-founder, who was away in Japan for a conference at the time, shared a picture on his Instagram account on Sunday, March 24, where Olympia can be seen trying on Ohanian's shoes. The six-year-old's tiny feet are lost in the enormity of her father’s shoes.

"None of my shoes are safe," Ohanian captioned the image.

Serena Williams opens up about her business endeavors after retirement from tennis

Serena Williams at the 2022 Bitcoin conference

Serena Williams has offered insight into her business ventures since stepping away from professional tennis. The 2022 US Open was her last outing where she suffered a three-set defeat to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

In a recent TikTok video, Williams shared what she has been up to after retirement, expressing an affinity for investing in early-stage startups.

"Hey everyone, I thought it'd be really fun to kinda talk about things that I do now that I don't play professional tennis anymore. Kinda evolved from that. One thing that I have been doing, that I'm doing for years and years is investments," Williams said in her recent TikTok video.

"So I invest in a lot of companies, early companies, so think early stage, where companies have just started. And, I've always done this, I've actually been investing for over 14 years," she added.

Williams, during her tennis career, built her business portfolio as a retirement backup, funding over 85 ventures, with some reaching unicorn ($1 billion valuation) and decacorn status ($10 billion valuation)..

"Just been an entrepreneur, while I was playing tennis, it's super important for me to make a plan B while I was doing my plan A. Sounds weird, like a plan B. But it was fun, it was really important for me to do that. So, in my personal portfolio, I have invested in over 85 companies, maybe? Also, 14 are unicorn and a few decacorns," Williams said.

