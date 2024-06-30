Carlos Alcaraz recently shared details of his preparations for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard said he was studying Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s past matches besides his own.

Alcaraz faces the daunting task of defending his Wimbledon title this coming fortnight. The Spaniard took a scalp of epic proportions at last year’s event, beating defending champion and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set title clash. He also beat the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and Matteo Berrettini en route to the final.

It is worth noting that in 2023, Carlos Alcaraz competed at SW19 after having just won his maiden grasscourt title at the Queen’s Club Championships. At the time, he revealed that he had been analyzing Roger Federer and Andy Murray’s matches on the surface. The 21-year-old also jokingly confessed that he was avoiding Novak Djokovic, given their contrasting playing styles.

After Alcaraz outclassed the Serb in the final, his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, also said that they “copied” Murray, Federer, and Djokovic during his title run. When asked about his preparations this time, Alcaraz said:

“Not at all. I don’t think about picking anything [from] other players,” he said in his pre-tournament press conference.

The World No. 3, however, admitted that he was still learning from Roger Federer and Andy Murray’s matches, adding that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were now on the list, too.

"I am still watching videos of Roger, of Andy," he added. "…Of Rafa as well, of Novak as well."

Carlos Alcaraz noted that he was also studying his own heroics from last year.

"And (I have been) putting videos of myself (from) last year. I’m not gonna lie," he said, smiling. "Just to see what I did or how I did it. Just moving, hitting shots, just to do the same as I did last year."

"But I’m not trying to pick anything about other players," he reiterated.

Carlos Alcaraz on his Wimbledon title defense: "I'm ready to start the tournament"

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Image Source: Getty)

While Carlos Alcaraz staged a perfect 2023 grasscourt campaign, the Spaniard hasn’t enjoyed the same success this season. He failed to defend his Queen’s Club Championships title, losing to Jack Draper in the second round.

The Spaniard thus begins his Wimbledon journey with just one grasscourt win to his name this time. Despite the unideal preparations, though, Alcaraz expressed optimism about his chances at SW19.

"I’m feeling great, honestly. After Queen’s I had a lot of days to adapt my game; to practice; to get better," he said.

"I remember after losing in Queen’s, the next day I started practicing my movement; my serve just to be more comfortable on grass,” he added. “Right now I think I’m ready to start the tournament."

Alcaraz faces qualifier Mark Lajal in the opening round on Monday, July 1.

