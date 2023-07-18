Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, stated that they tried to incorporate a bit of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic into the Spaniard's strategy before the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The World No. 1 stunned the world by upsetting favorite Djokovic in the final of the grasscourt Major. The Spaniard's victory over Djokovic was the Serb's only second defeat at Centre Court in the last decade. Alcaraz also put an end to the tennis great's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon, during which he won four consecutive SW19 titles.

Speaking to Eurosport, Ferrero divulged that Alcaraz incorporated some gameplay and techniques from three former Wimbledon winners - Murray, Federer, and Djokovic. The Spanish coach added that, although devising the strategy wasn't easy, it worked in the end.

"So, we copied a little of Murray, Roger, and Novak, and he tries to copy a little bit the same. In the end, it wasn't easy, but we did it,” he said.

Ferrero's statement echoed Djokovic's claim when he said, after the game, that Alcaraz "has the best of all three worlds."

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he's got basically best of all three worlds," he said.

Ferrero, 43, is a former French Open winner. The Spaniard previously coached Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev. Since 2019, he has been coaching Carlos Alcaraz. Under his tutelage, Alcaraz has won a number of tournaments, including two Grand Slams, the 2022 US Open and Wimbledon 2023.

Under Ferrero's guidance, Alcaraz also became the youngest male player to be the World No. 1. The Spaniard achieved that feat after defeating Casper Ruud in the final in New York. At this year's Roland Garros, Alcaraz lost to Djokovic in the semifinals after suffering from cramps.

Carlos Alcaraz will represent Spain in the 2023 Hopman Cup

Just days after winning his maiden Wimbledon title, Carlos Alcaraz will travel to France to represent his country at the 2023 Hopman Cup. The Spaniard will team up with World No. 72 Rebeka Masarova to compete in the tournament. Masarova replaced Paula Badosa after the latter suffered an injury at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz is expected to play against David Goffin (Belgium), and Borna Coric (Croatia). Although Spain has won the Hopman Cup four times, the country last won the cup in 2013. Only the United States has won more times than Spain (6).

After his Wimbledon triumph, Carlos Alcaraz has now won six singles titles in the 2023 season, the most by any male player. Since his return from injury, the 20-year-old has won the Indian Wells Open, the Argentina Open, the Barcelona Open, the Madrid Open, the Queen's Club Championships, and the recently concluded 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

