Carlos Alcaraz has recently stated that he follows Roger Federer and Andy Murray instead of Novak Djokovic when it comes to grasscourt preparation.

Alcaraz is currently making just his third tour-level appearance on grass courts at the 2023 Queen’s Club Championships. This is also the Spaniard’s first grasscourt tournament outside Wimbledon, where he played in 2021 and 2022.

On Tuesday, June 20, the World No. 2 survived a scare, posed by France’s Arthur Rinderknech, to win his opening match of the grasscourt season 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

The Spaniard later labeled grass as the ‘most challenging’ surface. He also revealed how he is planning to make the season a success.

Alcaraz stated that he will be revisiting the success of the best players and will be taking notes.

“One of the keys to improving on the most challenging surface on the circuit, in addition to playing more games, is to follow the example of the best. That helps a lot,” Carlos Alcaraz said, as per Estadio Deportivo.

The reigning US Open champion pointed out that immaculate movement is of the utmost importance on grasscourts. He thus named eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray as the two players he is trying to follow during his London campaign.

“I've always said that on grass you have to move well and from there, everything else. Speaking for myself, I like to put on videos of Federer, of Murray, who are among the players who move best on grass,” he said.

Carlos Alcaraz also observed that seven-time SW19 winner Novak Djokovic manages to slide on the grass just like he does on clay. The Spaniard explained that he refrains from imitating the Serb as he doesn’t associate with Djokovic’s movement technique.

“I'm not going to talk about Djokovic because he slides like dirt and that's not going to be my case. It's no longer how they hit, because everyone has their own style, but see how they move, and try to imitate them," Alcaraz said.

"I am learning to achieve it" – Carlos Alcaraz on following Rafael Nadal's example of winning even during bad days

Carlos Alcaraz at the Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz recently faced a unique situation during his 2023 French Open exit. The Spaniard was pitted against his biggest threat Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the event, and he came up short due to pressure-induced cramping.

The former World No. 1 has since confessed that he was ill-prepared for the match and he let the pressure of the occasion get to him.

After his Queen’s Club Championships opening round win, Carlos Alcaraz assessed his journey as a pro thus far. He admitted that the players’ levels of play cannot be maintained during most tournaments.

"We play many games, many tournaments during the year and you are not going to play at the highest level in all of them. There is a high percentage of games that you are not going to be comfortable with,” he said.

The 20-year-old cited his compatriot Rafael Nadal as an example he is trying to follow when it comes to pulling through despite struggling with form.

“And as Rafa said, those games have to be taken out. I am learning to achieve it. To play badly, but to be mentally fit to take it out. Today I haven't played at a high level, but it's also on the surface. Being able to take it out gives you a lot of confidence," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will face fellow next-gen player Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the Queen’s Club Championships.

