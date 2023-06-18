"Young Rafael Nadal is the GOAT in all sports" - Tennis fans recall the Spaniard being unfazed by rain during Queen's Club Championships 2008

Rafael Nadal won the title on the grass courts of Queen's Club on June 15, 2008, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final 7-6(6), 7-5, just a week after winning the French Open. Before the Spaniard, no one had ever won both tournaments in the same year.

Without rest or time to adjust to the surface change following the clay-court season, he won his first tournament on grass, becoming the first Spanish male player to do so since 1972.

Interestingly, when Nadal arrived from Paris, despite the constant rain, he went straight to the practice courts, where Queen's Club Championships' head groundsman Graham Kimpton asked him if he was sure he wanted to play. The Spaniard nodded and hit some forehands and backhands before the relentless rain and fading light forced him to stop.

Tennis fans recently took to Twitter to remember the instance, and one user praised the Spaniard's determination while criticizing the next generation for complaining about not having enough time between two Grand Slam tournaments.

"And then we’ve the nextgen and their fans making excuses that there isn’t enough time between the two slams," the user wrote.

Another user praised the 22-time Grand Slam winner's mental toughness, calling his younger self the GOAT of all sports.

"It's called Rafa mentality. Young Nadal is the GOAT in all sports," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

When can we expect to see Rafael Nadal back in action?

The Mallorcan pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 3.

Rafael Nadal has been out of action since the 2023 Australian Open due to a hip injury. However, his physical condition has improved now after a successful surgery.

In a recent press conference, the Spaniard revealed his intention to focus on regenerating his body, but he did not specify a return date. He stated:

"They have been difficult years although the victories mask it. I make a point and part. At this point, without being prepared to be able to compete at the level I need. I have to put a point and aside to my sports career. I am going to try to regenerate my body. I'm not going to set a return date."

However, Nadal mentioned the Davis Cup as a possible goal at the end of the year. He also intends to embrace 2024 with optimism, believing that it may be his last year in professional tennis.

"When I'm ready, I'll try to be there. The Davis Cup, at the end of the year, can be an objective. And try to face next year with guarantees in what I think will be my last year."

