"Not just sports history, cultural history" - Alexis Ohanian on Michael Jordan's first contract signing 38 years ago

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to the completion of 38 years of the debut of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time — Michael Jordan.

Multi-platform media brand Front Office Sports put out a tweet on Wednesday informing fans that Jordan made his debut for the Chicago Bulls 38 years ago, on October 26, 1984. The tweet also mentioned that on the same day, the legendary player signed his first five-year contract with Nike for $500,000.

"38 years ago tonight, Michael Jordan made his NBA debut. On the same day, MJ signed his first contract with Nike: 5 years, $500K and his own signature line of shoes," a tweet read.

Realizing the importance of the occasion, a pumped-up Ohanian wrote:

"Not just sports history. Cultural history."

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Front Office Sports @FOS



On the same day, MJ signed his first contract with Nike: 5 years, $500K and his own signature line 38 years ago tonight, Michael Jordan made his NBA debut.On the same day, MJ signed his first contract with Nike: 5 years, $500K and his own signature line 38 years ago tonight, Michael Jordan made his NBA debut.On the same day, MJ signed his first contract with Nike: 5 years, $500K and his own signature line 👟 https://t.co/C4To6PuSZ3 Not just sports history. Cultural history. twitter.com/FOS/status/158… Not just sports history. Cultural history. twitter.com/FOS/status/158…

A user replied to Ohanian's tweet, stating that just a picture of the contract might be worth $500k today, the entrepreneur responded by saying, "facts."

In another basketball-related story, 39-year-old Ohanian shared a video on his Instagram stories, in which the late Kobe Bryant revealed the quality that all great athletes possess — love for the sport.

"It's love, it's love, it's not rocket science to me, man," Bryant said. "The quality that we all share is that we love what we do. We absolutely love and it's a pure love. It's not the fame. It's not the money, it's not even the championships. It's loving what we do and we do it all the time. We study all the time and as a result, the championships come."

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. They are survived by his wife and three other daughters. A few months after his demise, Ohanian, who once met the basketball legend, spoke about Braynt's amazing relationship with his daughters.

“As a fellow girl dad, one of the things that always impressed me about Kobe was his unapologetic love for his daughters and how much he championed them and supported them and just how proud he was,” Alexis Ohanian said.

Reilly Opelka calls Alexis Ohanian 'picasso of pancakes'

Olympia Ohanian (L) and Alexis Ohanian

A doting father and husband, Alexis Ohanian is known for spending a lot of quality time with his family, particularly his daughter Olympia Ohanian. The Reddit co-founder can often be seen sharing fun photographs and videos of him enjoying his days with the five-year-old.

The one thing that the father-daughter duo enjoy the most is undoubtedly making pancakes. There have been multiple videos on Ohanian's Instagram in which he posts the preparation of pancakes.

When the 39-year-old posted another video recently, tennis star Reilly Opelka commented:

"The picasso of pancakes."

Poll : 0 votes