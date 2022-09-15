"Not a pro tennis record" - Pam Shriver dismisses fan's claim for Novak Djokovic's 2015 season

Counted as among the greatest players to ever hold a tennis racquet, Novak Djokovic has enjoyed three seasons in his career so far, in which he has won three out of four Grand Slam titles — 2011, 2015, and 2021.

However, his 2015 season is believed to be his greatest ever year. Apart from winning the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, the Serb won six Masters 1000 tournaments — Indian Wells Masters, the Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Italian Open, Shanghai Masters, and Paris Masters. He also became the third man to reach the finals of all Majors. Stan Wawrinka beat him in the French Open title clash.

The 35-year-old also walked away as the winner of the year-end ATP World Tour Finals. In the four meetings against Rafael Nadal, the Serb maintained a 100% win record in 2015, beating the Spaniard on all four occasions. Djokovic finished with a win-loss record of 5-3 against Roger Federer and 6-1 against Andy Murray.

Relevant Tennis | Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Novak Djokovic still holds the record for the most big titles won in a season: 10 (2015).



Among active players, excl. the Dab 4, the best player in these terms is Zverev (4 in 2021). Alcaraz could still surpass Sascha by winning Bercy and the Finals. Novak Djokovic still holds the record for the most big titles won in a season: 10 (2015).Among active players, excl. the Dab 4, the best player in these terms is Zverev (4 in 2021). Alcaraz could still surpass Sascha by winning Bercy and the Finals. https://t.co/OrjFEVIJ3d

A tennis fan page recently pointed out the great season that Novak Djokovic had in 2015, stating that the Serb won a record 10 big titles that year. Former American player and 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion Pam Shriver responded to the claim by saying that while it might be an ATP record, it wasn't an all-time tennis record.

"Maybe an ATP record but not a pro tennis record," Shriver said.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver @RelevantTennis Maybe an ATP record but not a pro tennis record. @RelevantTennis Maybe an ATP record but not a pro tennis record.

Shriver might have been referring to Martina Navratilova's season in 1983 or Steffi Graf in 1988. In 1983, former World No. 1 Navratilova dominated the roster with a win-loss record of 86-1, her sole defeat coming in the fourth round of the French Open against Kathy Horvath. The American won 16 titles that year. In 1988, Graf completed the Golden Slam as she won all four Grand Slam events, along with the Olympic gold medal. Her win-loss record for the year stood at 73-3.

"The ordeal he went through this year in Australia has extended his career" - Novak Djokovic's uncle

Novak Djokovic at a practice session in Australia in 2022

Due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19, Novak Djokovic was deported from Down Under a day before the 2022 Australian Open started. Speaking to independent American news organization The Pavlovic Today, the tennis star's uncle, Goran Djokovic, claimed that the fiasco in Melbounre has helped Novak prolong his career.

"Novak is his own person," Goran said. "He knows who he is. Novak knows what he wants. The ordeal he went through this year in Australia only extended his career. Instead of maybe retiring from tennis in three or four years, his career has been extended for five or six years. He is resting his body."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan