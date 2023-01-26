"Not something for me, squeeze that lemon out and I'll know I'm done" - Roger Federer rules out comeback from retirement once and for all

A comeback from retirement has never been on the cards for Roger Federer. The Swiss legend declared that he is not a fan of 'un-retiring' and for him, retirement entails an undoubted end to his tennis career.

Federer played his final career tournament in September last year at the Laver Cup, just two weeks after announcing his retirement as he was unable to find a long-term solution to his knee injury, which would allow him to keep competing at the highest level. The Swiss great's Laver Cup farewell will be remembered as one of the most emotional moments in tennis history.

A few months before his retirement, Federer was still very hopeful of making a comeback to the tour after having a third knee surgery. During his absence from the tour, he worked on an art project, one of his other big passions away from tennis. Speaking in an interview at the time, the 20-time Grand Slam expressed a strong desire to make a comeback from injury, explaining how different it is to coming back from retirement.

When it comes to recalling one's retirement, the Swiss superstar declared that he was not a big fan of 'squeezing the lemon out until its last drop.'

"I'm not a big comeback fan," Federer said, as per CNBC.

"I'll never retire and come back. It's not something for me, squeeze that lemon out and when the last drop is out, I'll know I'm done," he explained.

While he, unfortunately, could not make a comeback after having last played at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, barring his farewell match, the 8-time Wimbledon champion suggested that even an attempt to make a comeback after undergoing three surgeries would have seemed too far-fetched for him at one stage.

"Honestly, this knee situation has been complex, been difficult," the former Swiss player stated. "If you would have told me three or four years ago, that 2021-22 you'll have three knee surgeries and still coming back, I'd have been like, 'Are you crazy?'."

Roger Federer was a mystery figure in a unique art installation in Venice

The Swiss superstar at the Laver Cup 2022.

During his absence from the tour, Roger Federer collaborated with renowned Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone for a unique piece of artwork. Rondinone's installation titled "Human Clouds," part of his exhibit "Burn Shine Fly" at the 2022 Venice Biennale, showed Federer himself to be one of the human figures featured in the project.

The Swiss tennis legend was painted on with silicon rubber and patiently cooperated throughout the process while a negative mould was being created of himself. He was suspended mid-air and strapped to a harness while stripped down to his underwear.

Post retirement, the 41-year-old is now making big strides in the fashion world. He captured great attention at the recent Paris Fashion Week and is also set to be one of the co-chairs at the 2023 Met Gala in May.

