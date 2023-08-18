Gael Monfils took his latest Cincinnati Open defeat to Novak Djokovic in stride as he asked the Serb for an autograph following his record-setting 19th defeat against the World No 2.

In a clash of the veterans, Djokovic took on Monfils in the third round of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday. It marked the duo’s 19th tour-level match, with all previous 18 clashes concluding in the former World No. 1’s favor.

The latest match was no different as the Serb defeated Monfils with a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline in one hour and eight minutes. By doing so, the 23-time Slam winner set a new record for the biggest undefeated head-to-head, surpassing Rafael Nadal. Djokovic was previously tied with the Spaniard, who holds an 18-0 win record against fellow veteran Richard Gasquet.

Taking the discouraging record in stride, Gael Monfils asked Novak Djokovic for his autograph on the outfit he wore during the match. The Frenchman shared the picture on social media, showing the fellow 36-year-old’s signature and the unapologetic message that accompanied it.

“#19. 17.08.23. Sorry not sorry,” the Serb hilariously wrote, adding a smiley.

Monfils called the Serb "the greatest of all time" as he reflected on his 19th consecutive loss at the hands of Djokovic.

“It may not have been the match I was hoping for against the GOAT, but it's still an honor and a pleasure to face @DjokerNole. Despite everything, it remains a positive week. I'm going to rest to be on top at the US Open. Thank you so much for your incredible support,” he wrote.

Gael Monfils earned some age-defying results in the last couple of weeks despite sounding retirement concerns. The former World No. 6 redeemed himself at the 2023 Canadian Open, a year after he was forced to the sidelines due to a foot injury. The veteran made the quarterfinals with convincing victories over Aleksandar Vukic, World No. 29 Christopher Eubanks, and World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At the Cincinnati Open, the Frenchman defeated 2021 Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie and recent Canadian Open runner-up Alex de Minaur before bowing out against Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic to take on Taylor Fritz after victory over Gael Monfils at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

The Serb and the Frenchman at the Cincinnati Open

The Cincinnati Open marks Novak Djokovic’s first and only tournament appearance in the North American hardcourt swing in the lead-up to the 2023 US Open.

The World No. 2, who entered the country following a two-year ban due to his unvaccinated status, kicked off his campaign in the second round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He emerged the winner 6-4, 0-0 (ret.) as the Spaniard retired due to injury after the opening set.

With his latest third-round victory over Gael Monfils, the Serb is through to the quarterfinals, where he will face home favorite Taylor Fritz.

Novak Djokovic is in pursuit of his third title at the Masters 1000 Cincinnati Open, having lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2020.

