"Not sure I can respect an athlete more" - Bobby Carpenter reacts to a video of Rafael Nadal sweeping the court after training session

Rafael Nadal's legion of fans has a new member in the form of NFL star Bobby Carpenter. The former American footballer lauded the Spaniard's humility after watching a video of Nadal sweeping the practice court after a training session.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion got into the habit of sweeping the court after he's done practicing to keep it clean, particularly claycourts, at a very young age, and still continues to do so. A video that showed the Spaniard doing the same after a training session first went viral on social media a couple of years ago and resurfaced recently.

Citing the video, Carpenter expressed in a tweet that he holds Nadal in the highest regard compared to any other athlete.

"Not sure I can respect an athlete more after watch Nadal," former NFL linebacker Bobby Carpenter wrote on Twitter.

Rafael Nadal is known for his humility off the court. Many people from various walks of life who have interacted with the Spaniard over the years often talk about his respectful nature towards everyone.

Another video of the 36-year-old recently made rounds on social media, leading to high praise from many. As he prepared to leave the Wimbledon facility after his exit from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, he stopped to greet and thank all staff members for their help during his stay there.

On the tennis front, the Spaniard is currently training in preparation for next week's Cincinnati Open after he was forced to pull out of this week's Canadian Open due to ongoing issues with the abdominal injury he picked up at SW19. His participation in the Cincinnati Open has become crucial as he needs some match time going into the US Open.

"I think you can learn so many lessons from a great athlete like that" - Jack Draper on Rafael Nadal

British tennis star Jack Draper recently shed light on Rafael Nadal's conduct on and off the court and believes one can learn lessons from the Spaniard as a player and as a person. Draper highlighted how the Spaniard is a fighter on the court and is very humble and kind off it.

"Just the way he operates on a tennis court and off the court as well. His attitude, I think everyone can see that in any sport. He is someone who fights hard for every point. He's a very humble guy. I think you can learn so many lessons from a great athlete like that," Draper said on the same during a recent interview.

The four-time US Open champion will chase a 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the upcoming US Open. If he wins his 23rd Major, the Spaniard will further extend his own record of most Grand Slams won on the men's circuit and equal Serena Williams' record in the all-time race across both tours. He last played in the US Open back in 2019, going on to win the title after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old won the Cincinnati Open back in 2013, his only title victory in the tournament. He is likely to enter the 2022 edition as the second seed.

