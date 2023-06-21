"Nothing wrong with having two GOATs" - Novak Djokovic's Slam tally doesn't take away from Serena Williams' greatness, feels Rick Macci

Renowned coach Rick Macci has opined that it's difficult to pick between Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, adding that both players deserve the title of the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Tennis, like every other sport, has wrestled with the idea of which player is the GOAT. Over the last two decades or so, there have been several players who can lay claim to the title, of which the notable names are Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal among the men and Williams among the women.

Last year, Nadal triumphed at the Australian Open and the French Open to clinch a men's record 22 Majors. This season, Djokovic emerged victorious at the Asia Pacific Major and Roland Garros to go past Nadal to an Open Era record 23 Grand Slam titles, alongside Williams.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Macci, who has coached the likes of Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati, Maria Sharapova and the Williams sisters, called Serena Williams the greatest female tennis player ever.

"First off, Serena Williams is a greatest female tennis player ever to hold a racket. If you do the eyeball test and you know forget the grand slams, if you just look at the consistency over her career, the firepower a very unique athlete," he said.

"Richard and Orsene [Venus and Serena Williams' parents] hit the genetic jackpot, you know, with not only Serena, but with Venus big strong fast, quick could do the splits at age 9, with that confidence street fight and that's why I took a chance back in the day," he continued.

Macci showered Serena Williams with more praise, calling her one of the greatest female athletes in any sport.

"I saw something that I've never seen but Serena is definitely the greatest female tennis player of all time and I would put her up there with maybe one of the greatest female athletes in any sport of what she's accomplished. She's definitely the GOAT," he opined.

The 68-year-old American then turned his attention to Novak Djokovic and called him the GOAT among men. He further said that the 36-year-old will win more titles before calling it a day.

"As far as male tennis players and my opinion, he's the GOAT. He's not done yet, he's not done yet, okay? Goats like the run in the mountains and there's a guy from Serbia, that in my opinion, is going to be a goat running on Mount Rushmore. He's not done yet. It's unbelievable. You know what? He's complete. He still going strong, he has a lot more in the tank," he stated.

When asked to pick the GOAT between Djokovic and Williams, Macci stated that it wasn't possible to pick one over the other.

"To say who's the best, I think you really can't do that. Because we're talking men's tennis and women's tennis and there's nothing wrong with having two goats," he expressed.

Andy Roddick says stats show Novak Djokovic's greatness, calls for Serena Williams' inclusion in GOAT debate

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams pictured in 2015.

Novak Djokovic won his third French Open title earlier this month to clinch an Open Era record 23rd Major. He defeated Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final to become the oldest champion in Paris and reclaim the World No. 1 ranking.

After his Roland Garros triumph, Andy Roddick stated that the stats make Serbian's case for being the GOAT.

"Tough to make any numbers-based argument against Novak Djokovic being the best! If you’re making an argument against, it’s likely based on feelings and not record. Congrats on 23! Crazy to even think that’s possible," he said.

Later, in an interview, he was asked if Djokovic can be considered the GOAT and Roddick was quick to point out that Serena Williams deserves to be a part of that conversation.

“I think we have to include obviously Serena Williams in that conversation [of greatest tennis players in history],” he said.

While Williams retired from the sport at the US Open last year, Djokovic will head to Wimbledon next, where he is the four-time defending champion.

