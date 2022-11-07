"Novak, do you care to explain this?" - Tennis journalist asks Novak Djokovic for clarification after Serb was handed secret drink during Paris Masters SF

Speculation has arisen over a mystery drink handed over to Novak Djokovic by his trainer during his Paris Masters semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas. While it is not uncommon in tennis for coaches and trainers to hand over drinks to players during matches, the body language exhibited by the Serb's team caught the attention of many.

Journalist Jon Wertheim joined the chorus, seeking an explanation from Djokovic regarding the incident. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Serb's trainer Ulises Badio was seen preparing a drink for his player. Meanwhile, another team member seated next to Badio in the player's box then turned his back towards the direction from where they were being filmed after being asked to do so.

Wertheim reacted to the same, raising concerns regarding the body language of the Serb's team members. While he feels jumping to conclusions would not be ideal, Wertheim stressed that Djokovic should be asked for clarification.

"Novak, do you care to explain this?”….I would caution against adverse inferences. But this would be totally fair game to ask in a press conference," Jon Wertheim wrote on Twitter.

"Yes, players can have drinks handed to them, much as they can (and do) freshly strung rackets….the team’s level of secrecy and the formation upon realizing they were being filmed? Unusual. It’s a legit question - and the player may well have a legit explanation," Wertheim added.

During the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, a similar incident saw Djokovic gesturing towards his team before inhaling something from a water bottle, raising some concerns. When asked about the same after the match, the 35-year-old chose not to reveal the contents of the bottle, simply mentioning that it was a "magic potion."

"Every tournament is important at this stage of my career" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's 13-match winning run was snapped by 19-year-old Holger Rune, who stunned the six-time champion in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, beating him 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Speaking after the match, the Serb was disappointed by the result but was upbeat about competing in next week's ATP Finals in Turin, highlighting that every tournament matters to him at this stage of his career. The 21-time Grand Slam champion also exuded confidence in his form on the court.

"Well, every tournament is important at this stage of my career. Anywhere I play, I try to win. That's not a secret. That's kind of my mentality and approach coming into Torino. I feel very good on the court. You know, I think I'm playing very, very good tennis," the Serb said in a press conference.

Djokovic wants to carry his momentum forward into the ATP Finals and said that he plans to arrive early in Turin to train.

"Let's see. You know, I played there last year. Played really good tennis. Played semis, tight match against Zverev, who was eventual champion. I'll be there some days before to train, and hopefully be at my best," he stated.

