Victoria Azarenka lavished praise on Novak Djokovic and claimed that the 36-year-old Serb does not get the credit he deserves.

Azarenka spoke to talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan on his podcast Up Front with Simon Jordan, and was talking about players' legacies while mentioning Djokovic.

The 33-year-old Belarusian called Roger Federer the most talented player out of the Big 3 before stating that Rafael Nadal was a fighter. About Djokovic, she said that he does not get the credit he deserves and that the Serb's mind was unlike any other athlete's.

"I feel like Djokovic doesn't get credit. He doesn't get the credit he deserves. I mean, Roger, his elegance, his incredible talent, I think he is the most talented from the Big 3. Rafa, he is just a fighter, like just a full heart, and Novak, his mind, I don't think I have seen that in any athlete," Azarenka said.

The former World No. 1 stated that while Djokovic brought some criticism on himself, he should be respected for sticking to his beliefs and not budging from them.

"Some of the criticism he faces, I think he brings on himself, but you have to respect that what he believes in, he stands by, he doesn't waver from it. I can agree, I can disagree with that, but his mind is just so disciplined. It's incredible. I think he really doesn't get enough credit and I am amazed by it," the Belarusian said.

Victoria Azarenka most recently competed at Wimbledon 2023 and reached the Round of 16 before losing 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9) to Elina Svitolina.

Novak Djokovic is two games away from an eighth Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic's outstanding form this season continues as he booked his place in the Wimbledon semifinals. The Serb entered the tournament seeded second and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Pedro Cachin, Jordan Thompson, Stan Wawrinka and 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Here, he faced seventh seed Andrey Rublev and came back from a set down to beat him 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the last four. The Serb will face eighth seed Jannik Sinner for a place in the final.

It will be the third meeting between the two, with Djokovic winning both of their prior meetings, including last year's Wimbledon quarterfinal. The winner from this clash will face either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or third seed Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday.

If Djokovic goes all the way at SW19, he will claim his eighth Wimbledon title and equal Roger Federer's all-time record in men's singles.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes