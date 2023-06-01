Mirra Andreeva has claimed that she is targeting 25 Grand Slam titles in her career. She stated if Novak Djokovic could win 22, she can emulate his success.

Andreeva's dream summer persisted as the 16-year-old qualifier triumphed over wild card Diane Parry with a commanding victory in the second round of the 2022 French Open. The teenager wrapped up the 6-1, 6-2 in just 77 minutes on Thursday, June 1.

Andreeva's dominance in Roland-Garros continues as she is yet to drop a set across five matches, including the qualifiers. She has conceded a mere six games in her two main-draw encounters.

With the defeat of Parry, her record for 2023 now stands at an impressive 22 wins and two losses. Notably, Andreeva has secured six victories against the top 100 players this season.

In a post-match press conference, Andreeva expressed her ambitious dream of winning 25 Grand Slam titles, thereby surpassing Djokovic's record. However, she said she remains focused on taking it one match at a time.

"The dream. I know that Djokovic, he did 22 Grand Slams or 23, so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible. I don't know. But I will just play. For now my goal is to win match by match, to win next match. Then if I win this match, to win next match again. That's it. Just to win match by match," she said.

When asked if Djokovic is her idol, Mirra Andreeva took Federer's name instead. However, she said that after Rafael Nadal's victory at Roland Garros in 2022, her perspective shifted, placing both Nadal and Federer at the top.

"Roger, he always been my idol. He's always been my No. 1, but after Roland Garros 2022 when Rafa, he won it, I don't know why, but in my head everything is turned. Now Rafa and Roger, they're in the first place," she added.

Mirra Andreeva reveals her earliest French Open memory ft. Novak Djokovic

Mirra Andreeva in action at the 2023 French Open - Day Five.

Mirra Andreeva stated that her earliest French Open memory involved meeting Novak Djokovic in the hall of Court Suzanne Lenglen. She vividly remembered the Serb singing a song while heading to the locker room, creating a relaxed and memorable atmosphere.

"I guess since last year when I met Djokovic in the hall of Suzanne Lenglen. He was going to the locker room, and he was singing a song, so that's what I remember," she recalled.

Although the Russian could not remember which opponent the 22-time Grand Slam winner was facing, that encounter stood out as a significant and cherished memory for her.

"Like, this is the first memory that comes to my mind. He was preparing before his match. I don't remember against who he played, but he was so relaxed. So I think that's the memory," she remarked.

Andreeva will next lock horns with the winner of the match between Coco Gauff and Julia Grabher.

