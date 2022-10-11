"Novak Djokovic is actually healthier than those who took an experimental drug" - Serb's fans slam Australia's former Home Affairs minister for suggesting that he should not be allowed at 2023 Australian Open

A day before the 2022 Australian Open began in January, Novak Djokovic was deported from the country due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. The government also prevented the Serb from entering Australia for the next three years.

However, with a change in the Australian government in May, there's a good chance that the decision will be overturned and the 21-time Grand Slam champion's visa will be reinstated. Apart from the Australian Open, Djokovic was also barred from entering the United States to participate in the 2022 US Open.

Former Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews recently weighed in on the tennis icon's chances of playing in Australia next year. She stated that if the Serb is allowed to play, it will be a "slap in the face" for those who took the vaccine.

"Allowing Novak Djokovic to play at next year’s Australian Open would be a slap in the face for people who did the right thing and got vaccinated," Andrews said.

The Serb's fans were quick to come to his defense on Twitter and call out Andrews for her remarks. They once again claimed that vaccines were of no use whatsoever and that the tennis star was healthier than the rest of the athletes on the tour.

"And that vaccines have help them and me how excatly??? Are they happier and healthier? No we are not. We are personally protected just a bit but we can not save people around us - we're spreading covid all around as same as non vaccinated. And we all had covid as well," a fan tweeted.

"No Karen… Everyone did the right thing no matter what. It was an individual choice with individual consequences. Karen’s did what was right for them, and Novak’s did what was right for them," a user wrote.

"How disgusting, there is no longer restrictions to come to Australia or go to events for unvaccinated. This is a supremely healthy man who has had COVID. Unlike the vaccinated, the unvaccinated don’t seem to get reinfected. This is pure vindictiveness. When will this evil end," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

seventizz @RickSeventizz @RebelNews_AU In a bizarre twist, he’s actually a healthier and stronger athlete than those who took an experimental drug. @RebelNews_AU In a bizarre twist, he’s actually a healthier and stronger athlete than those who took an experimental drug.

William Burgess @William68957619 @RebelNews_AU @RebelNewsOnline Actually, they did the wrong thing. Doesn’t prevent infection, doesn’t prevent the spread. In other words, pointless for protecting others. @RebelNews_AU @RebelNewsOnline Actually, they did the wrong thing. Doesn’t prevent infection, doesn’t prevent the spread. In other words, pointless for protecting others.

Ntokozo Tshili @Muntuonsundu @RebelNews_AU Why do the vaccinated need emotional protection? Is it the sting of the needle or the futility of the process? @RebelNews_AU Why do the vaccinated need emotional protection? Is it the sting of the needle or the futility of the process?

"I could not ask for a better restart of the season" - Novak Djokovic after winning Astana Open

Novak Djokovic during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

After winning his 90th singles title at the Astana Open against Stefanos Tsitsipas last Sunday, Novak Djokovic expressed his delight at winning back-to-back titles in Israel and Kazakhstan. The 35-year-old stated that he was grateful to be playing so well at this age.

"I could not ask for a better restart of the season," Djokovic said. "I'm super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks. I'm just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life. You know, 35 is not 25."

