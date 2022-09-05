Craig Tiley confirms Novak Djokovic's 2023 Australian Open participation: Reports

Novak Djokovic is expected to compete in the 2023 Australian Open, according to Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, the governing body that oversees the sport in Australia.

After being deported from Down Under, Australia's immigration laws dictate that Djokovic cannot be granted another visa for three years. However, the law also has a provision for the visa ban to be waived on special grounds.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the same in an interview with Australian radio station 2GB.

"[The ban] does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time," he said.

It looks like the 21-time Major winner is on course for his visa ban to be lifted as journalist Luis Alfredo Alvarez, who works as a commentator for ESPN Deportes, stated that Tiley confirmed Djokovic's participation in the upcoming Australian Open.

"Yesterday I heard directly from Craig Tiley that surely Novak Djokovic will play the Australian Open 2023," he tweeted.

The 35-year-old's staunch stance on not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus has cost him dearly on the tennis circuit. After being barred from taking part in the Australian Open earlier this year, he has not been allowed to enter either Canada or the United States of America, which meant he could not take part in two Masters 1000 events (Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters) along with the year's final Grand Slam - the ongoing US Open.

A recap of events that led to Novak Djokovic's deportation ahead of 2022 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic leaving the Park hotel, where he was held in detention, on January 16.

Novak Djokovic, who has won a record nine titles Down Under, made news in January this year after arriving in Australia to compete in the tournament but found himself being deported from the country just hours before the event began.

The former World No. 1 landed in Australia on January 5 with a 'vaccine exemption' but had to spend nine hours at the airport after being denied entry into the country. His visa was canceled as his medical exemption was not recognized by the government, following which he was moved to hotel quarantine as he, with the help of his team, launched legal appeals.

On January 10, an Australian Federal Circuit Court judge quashed the visa cancelation and ordered Djokovic's release from detention. However, four days later, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his personal powers to reimpose the penalty. The Serbian made another appeal but lost, meaning his visa stood canceled and had to be deported from Australia on January 16.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala