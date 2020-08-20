Novak Djokovic admits he was 'very close' to skipping the US Open

Both Novak Djokovic and the US Open have been under immense scrutiny in recent times. Now that the speculations are over and tennis is getting ready to resume, the US Open would be indebted to the World No. 1 for confirming his participation given the mass exodus of other top players.

However, that almost didn't happen, as Djokovic recently revealed he was ‘very close to not coming’.

In a recent conversation with Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, Novak Djokovic opened his heart out on a number of topics - ranging from the US Open to the Adria Tour. When it came to the American Grand Slam, Djokovic made some revelations about life in the ‘USTA bubble’ before going on to explain what convinced him to travel to New York.

Novak Djokovic also gave his thoughts on the absence of his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

USTA did their best, but it's tough for most of the players: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic after winning the US Open in 2018

Novak Djokovic began the conversation by speaking about life in the ‘USTA bubble’. The governing body of the US Open has implemented strict measures to curtail the movement and interaction of people at Flushing Meadows. While many players have expressed reservations about the severity of the restrictions, Novak Djokovic finds it to be a ‘blessing’.

Being one of the richest players on tour has its own perks, as Djokovic has secured a private accommodation for himself.

“With the trees and serenity, being in this kind of environment is a blessing,” Djokovic said. “And I’m grateful, because I’ve seen the hotel where the majority of players are staying. I don’t want to sound arrogant or anything like that, and I know the USTA did their best in order to provide accommodation and organize everything and organize these bubbles so the players can actually compete and come here, but it’s tough for most of the players, not being able to open their window and being in a hotel in a small room.”

Novak Djokovic will be looking to win his 4th US Open title

The path to reach this stage, where he’s practicing for both the tournaments (Cincinnati and USO) in New York, hasn’t been an easy one for the World No. 1. It took months of lobbying and discussions among the highest authorities before it was announced that players would not have to quarantine themselves in Europe upon returning from USA.

It was only after receiving this guarantee that Novak Djokovic confirmed his participation at this year’s US Open. The Serb admitted that he was 'very close' to skipping the US Open due to all the uncertainties around it.

“I was very close to not coming,” said Djokovic. “There were a lot of uncertainties and there still are, yeah, a lot of things that are not really clear.”

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be missed: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic believes that both Federer and Nadal will be missed at the USO

With both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal out of this year’s US Open, men’s tennis will have only one of its flag-bearers in the form of Novak Djokovic. The Serb believes a Grand Slam without the legendary duo would be ‘strange’. Even though the tournament won't have any fans, Djokovic opined that both Nadal and Federer would be missed.

“It is strange, because these two guys are the legends of our sport and with or without crowds, they are going to be missed a lot,” Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic will be looking to win his 18th major overall

Novak Djokovic also hinted that his absence could have plunged the US Open as well as the tour overall into further doubt. The Serb considered it his 'responsibility' to give tennis a semblance of normality amidst such trying times.

“I cannot say it’s the main reason why I’m here, but it’s one of the reasons,” he said. “First of all, I have to think about myself and my health and my fitness and whether my team is OK to be here. Once that was checked, then I of course also felt responsible as a top player to be here. It’s important for our sport to keep going.”