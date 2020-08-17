Novak Djokovic spotted training in desolate Arthur Ashe stadium

The great champion and player that he is, Novak Djokovic has not wasted a moment’s time before hitting the courts for a practice session at Flushing Meadows. The World No. 1, who left for the United States on Saturday (15th August), started training on Sunday itself in order to get acclimatized to the courts before the beginning of the hardcourt swing.

Novak Djokovic was filmed trading shots with compatriot Filip Krajinovic in a near desolate Arthur Ashe Stadium. His practice session was, as expected, overseen by his coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Novak Djokovic prepares for Cincinnati as well as US Open

Novak Djokovic will be looking to win his 4th US Open title

Novak Djokovic recently confirmed his participation for the singles events at both the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open. And as both events will be taking place at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic grabbed his first opportunity to try and get a feel of the stadium.

Djokovic was seen practicing with compatriot Filip Krajinovic, who recently beat the World No. 1 in an exhibition.

Krajinovic being a high-ranked player would definitely improve the overall quality of Djokovic's training sessions. Secondly, it would also provide the duo a chance to prepare for the doubles event at Cincinnati.

As of now, the pair of Novak Djokovic and Filip Krajinovic are on the entry list of the tournament as the 33rd seeds. After a long gap from professional tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, playing doubles would likely help Novak Djokovic find his rhythm and form ahead of the US Open.

Filip Krajinovic was seen practising with Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is clearly sparing no effort to win his fourth US Open and 18th Major overall. If he does end up lifting the trophy, it would help him cut the gap to the Grand Slam tallies of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are both missing from the New York Slam this year.

In the video captured by one of the physios present in the arena, Novak Djokovic could be seen doing service drills under the watchful eyes of Goran Ivanisevic. It is also interesting to note that social-distancing seemed to be strictly followed by everyone present in the arena.

The ball-boys were at away from the players on the court, while the handful of people who were watching the session were also at a distance from each other. Goran Ivanisevic himself seemed to be mindful of the distance between himself and his ward, both of whom had fallen prey to COVID-19 back in June.

The Cincinnati event begins on the 22nd of August, and would be immediately followed by the US Open which begins on 31 August.