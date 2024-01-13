Novak Djokovic will open his Australian Open title defense in a day’s time. In an Olympic year, however, his ambitions go beyond a record-extending 11th crown Down Under.

Speaking to the media during the pre-tournament press conference, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said he has never minced his words when it comes to expressing his on-court ambitions.

Djokovic said he liked to verbalize his goals clearly, adding that he wants to win every Grand Slam tournament that he participates in. This year, he said, with the Olympics in the mix was no different in that aspect.

"Well, look, it's no secret that I verbalize my goals and I say clearly that I want to win every slam that I participate and play on. It's no different this year," Novak Djokovic said when asked about his Golden Slam ambitions.

Looking ahead to the season, the Serb said he will take things as they come. Noting that the season will be extra long with the addition of the Olympics to the calendar, the World No. 1 said he will be focusing on the “big goals”.

"Let's see how it goes," the Serb said. "I mean, the season is so long. We have an Olympic year. Grand Slams, Olympics, those are the big goals. I have to see how it goes here and think about everything else when it comes around the corner."

"My favorite place, no doubt" - Novak Djokovic ahead of Australian Open 2024

With 10 Australian Open titles under his belt, it is safe to say that Novak Djokovic has become known for his quick starts to the tennis season. He expressed hope of having another good start to 2024 by lifting the trophy at Melbourne Park.

The Serb dubbed Australia — Melbourne, in particular — as his favorite stop on the year-long season, noting that he has achieved his greatest Grand Slam success in the city.

"I'm just hoping I can start the season in a way that I have been starting my seasons," Novak Djokovic said. "Most of my seasons, throughout my career: with a win here in Australia, in Melbourne. My favorite place, no doubt. The court where I've done great things and achieved my greatest Grand Slam results."

Djokovic also reflected on his performance at last year's Australian Open, saying the run to the title was very close to his heart. He went on to describe it as “one of the best levels” of tennis that he has ever played.

"I hope that, yeah, I'm going to be able to, if not play at the level that I did last year," he said. "Then be very close to that, because that was one of the best tennis levels that I've played, ever played, here in Australia last year."

The Serb will open his 2024 Australian Open campaign against Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic. The two will play the opening match in the night session at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday (January 14).

