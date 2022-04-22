"Novak Djokovic not allowed to play AO because of a shot, Daniil Medvedev not allowed to play Wimbledon because of nationality" - Mardy Fish on "wild times" in men's tennis

Former ATP player Mardy Fish took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the "wild times" in men's tennis, in light of the recent decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament.

As things stand, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev, among many others, will not be allowed entry into SW19 and other tennis events in the UK following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Although the aforementioned players have made it clear that they do not condone the act of aggression, the All England Club and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have decided to punish them in order to "curtail Russia's global influence."

With Novak Djokovic being denied entry into Australia earlier this year for not complying with the country's vaccination rules, men's tennis faces the harsh reality of having two of its top stars miss out on two of the biggest events on the calendar.

Both incidents were highlighted by Fish as he sought to emphasize what he meant by the "wild times" that are pervading men's tennis.

"What wild times in men's tennis! [Novak] Djokovic not allowed to play [the] Australian Open because of a shot. [Daniil] Medvedev not allowed to play Wimbledon because of his nationality," Fish tweeted.

Daniil Medvedev and co. have received support from all quarters of the tennis fraternity

The tennis world has been largely united against Wimbledon's decision to prevent Daniil Medvedev and other Russian/Belarusian tennis players from playing in the event.

In the short time since the news was announced, both the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) have expressed their opposition to Wimbledon's move.

Professional Tennis Players Association @ptpaplayers After thoughtful and productive conversations over the past 24-hours, please see our statement on the bans facing players. After thoughtful and productive conversations over the past 24-hours, please see our statement on the bans facing players. https://t.co/kkuUm6m2qr

The ATP has emphasized that it is "unfair" and "has the potential to set a damaging precedent." The PTPA, meanwhile, has come out with a slightly weaker statement, saying it understands the inherent difficulties faced by prominent athletes such as Daniil Medvedev, whose families could be in trouble should they speak out.

Many other tennis players have also opposed Wimbledon's ruling. Novak Djokovic declared that it was "crazy" and that politics should not interfere with the world of sports.

