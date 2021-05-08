Novak Djokovic analyzes tennis non-stop at home and is also a really wonderful father: Wife Jelena Djokovic

Jelena Djokovic recently spoke at length about her husband Novak Djokovic, giving some rare insights into his personal life. Jelena praised the World No. 1's qualities as a father but at the same time revealed that he is fully dedicated to tennis, constantly analyzing the sport and his opponents even when at home.

Jelena and Novak Djokovic have been together since their high-school years, which today amounts to a total of around 15 years. They got married in 2014, days after Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

While speaking with Kurir earlier this week, Jelena explained how Novak Djokovic's passion towards tennis is evident no matter where he is. Novak’s wife revealed that the 33-year-old is almost always watching tennis on TV or on YouTube when he's not on the court.

"Novak is someone who grew up with that intensity of 'break ball, match ball, break ball, match ball', but we get tired of watching, we change the channel to rest," Jelena Djokovic said. "He is in it non-stop, when he returns home he watches on YouTube and analyzes what happened in another match, who is the next opponent, what the competition is doing, he is very dedicated and a great professional."

Jelena Djokovic believes that her husband excels in his role as a parent, but claimed that his tennis commitments don't allow him to devote as much time to his children as he would like to.

"Novak is a really wonderful father and he does it very well," Jelena said. "But his capacity for the kind of concentration that children require is limited because he has too many responsibilities and in that context I think we are a very good team because it is a great pleasure to be there and I have help."

Novak Djokovic was the first to go vegan, he didn't do it under my influence: Jelena Djokovic

Speaking about Novak Djokovic's food habits, wife Jelena claimed that it was the 33-year-old's "perfectionist" nature that drove him to adopt a healthy plant-based diet. Jelena stressed that she didn't have a say in her husband's decision, and that he in fact turned vegan before her.

Jelena also admitted that she still loves meat even though she abstains from it.

"Novak is an even bigger perfectionist, he knows his body even better, no one can make him do something he doesn't want," Jelena Djokovic said. "Novak did not become vegan under my influence. Novak is the best in the world, he is a champion, he is alone on the field, no one can force him to do something."

"We are a team and it is very important for me to say, I did not force him to do something, nor did he force me," she added. "We explored everything together. He was the first to go vegan. I was a big carnivore, and I still love it very much, but I don't eat it. I feel good and that was my goal, to find a way to live this life awake, with energy, healthy. We apply that in our house as well, and our children always have a choice."

Jelena Djokovic went on to explain how she had to take a backseat to allow Novak Djokovic to pursue his career goals. She did, however, mention that she found other avenues that interested her, which also proved to be beneficial for her husband.

"Novak and I have been together for 14, 15 years and we are very similar, we are passionate, we are a great support to each other," Novak Djokovic's wife said. "Naturally, I fell into roles that aimed to make it easier for him to reach the top, and the good thing is that I found the opportunity to learn and grow in everything, and he used my curiosity to de-stress himself so that he could focus on what is most necessary to him."