Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray exchange greetings ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have dipped their toes in preparation for the 2023 Wimbledon and were recently witnessed exchanging greetings on the prestigious grounds.

After bagging the Roland Garros title and briefly ascending to the World No. 1 spot, Djokovic is now eying his 24th Grand Slam title. He is scheduled to appear as Wimbledon's defending champion.

Given the Serbian's exemplary record at the grass-court Major, Djokovic is among the big favorites to win at the All-England Club. If he does win, it will tie his Grand Slam singles title record with that of Margaret Court in the open era (24), a feat no professional has tied or crossed.

Two-time Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray, on the other hand, has also set his eyes on the prize. The Scot was seen having a practice session with Djokovic, 10 years after the former World No. 1 ousted the Serb and won his first title at the All-England Club.

After the duo concluded their practice session and gave a final touch to their preparations ahead of the prestigious event, Murray greeted his old foe, Novak Djokovic. He was captured in a heartwarming moment with the Serb.

Another post provided fans with a video of Djokovic and Murray's practice session on the grounds of Wimbledon, where the duo's friendly rally turned the crowd's heads.

Novak Djokovic refutes needing Carlos Alcaraz or extra motivation when entering slams

Novak Djokovic is being his true authentic self yet again and claimed that he doesn't need Carlos Alcaraz in the draw or any extra motivation when he makes a Grand Slam appearance.

The Serb, whose biggest threat in the championship is No.1 seed Carlos Alcaraz, spoke about his mindset in a press conference ahead of Wimbledon. Despite the Spaniard's young age and fiery nature, Djokovic claimed his attention to be focus-oriented on himself.

"There's always someone out there. There always has been and always will be. For me, I don't need to have Carlos or anybody else really to find that extra drive and motivation when I enter slams because I know that I have to win seven matches to win a title."

"So, whoever I get to face across the net, it doesn't make a difference for me. I need to do what I need to do. Most of my attention is focused on my body and my mind, my game, trying to, I guess, bring it to the optimal state where I'm performing my best every match," spoke Novak Djokovic.

