Novak Djokovic announces separation from fitness coach Marco Panichi just weeks after shock split with Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic has continued to trim down his team this season. The Serb recently announced his separation from longtime fitness coach Marco Panichi. This comes after his split with former coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Marco Panichi joined Novak Djokovic's coaching team in 2019. Panichi is a renowned figure in tennis circles and has previously worked with Li Na and Fabio Fognini, as well as the national teams of Italy, Germany, and more. Together, Panichi and Djokovic won 10 Grand Slam titles.

Their successful association has now come to an end as the Serb took to Instagram to announce the conclusion of their "collaboration." The 36-year-old fondly recalled going to the peak of tennis stardom together. He looked back at their gym sessions and thanked the Italian coach for his effort and time.

"Grande Marco, what amazing years of collaboration we’ve had. We reached the summit, won titles, broken records. But most of all, I have enjoyed our most “ordinary” days of training in and out of the gym. Endless hours of “carciofini” and laughs that made me feel super motivated to prepare for success," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

"Grazie Romanista (as Goran calls you) for all the energy, effort and time you invested in making me the best possible player and person I can be. Much love ❤️ and I will see you soon in Roma. Forzaaaa," he continued.

As per reports, Djokovic is expected to reunite with his old fitness coach Gebhard Phil-Gritsch.

Expand Tweet

Marco Panichi's departure from the 24-time Grand Slam champion's team comes just weeks after Djokovic announced a split with former head coach Goran Ivanisevic. The Croat joined the Serb's team in 2019 and guided him to nine Grand Slams, two ATP Finals triumphs, and seven Masters 1000 titles.

"Our chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid" - Novak Djokovic on split with Goran Ivanisevic

VVGoran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic announced his separation from Goran Ivanisevic on March 27 via a heartfelt message on Instagram. The World No. 1 fondly reminisced about their time together on and off the tennis court. The man from Belgrade recalled bringing Ivanisevic into his team to improve his serve and their partnership blossoming into a lifelong friendship.

"I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo. In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too? 🎢🫣😊#Nolefam would know 🤫," he wrote.

Djokovic added that he had stopped working with the former Wimbledon champion a while ago. While their relationship has had its share of ups and downs over the years, it has always remained "rock solid."

He added, "Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid. In fact, I am proud to say (not sure he is 🤪) that apart from winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi going on… for many years. And - that tournament never stops for us. Šefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you."

The Serb has since been spotted training with Serbian tennis player and former Davis Cup captain Nenad Zimonjic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback