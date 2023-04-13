Novak Djokovic had a forgettable day in Monte-Carlo as he was knocked out by Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the tournament. Making things worse, the Serbian was also booed twice as he argued with the chair umpire over a line call, which led to him breaking his racquet into two, prompting another round of jeers and boos from the crowd.

Playing his first professional match on the tour in over a month, the World No. 1 defeated Russian Ivan Gakhov, 7-6(5), 6-2, to qualify for the third round of the Masters 1000 event. For a place in the quarterfinals, the top seed faced Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

Battling against the 21-year-old, Djokovic won the opening set of the match, 6-4. Musetti, however, fought back to serve for the set as he forced the match into a decider. However, the second set turned out to be full of drama as the Serbian broke his racquet after losing an argument over a line call.

With the World No. 1 leading the set 3-4, he got into an argument with the chair umpire after the veteran thought that one of Musetti's shots was out. When the umpire came down to check, she awarded the point to the Italian, upsetting the tennis icon.

However, an adamant Djokovic was hellbent on convincing the umpire that the ball was indeed out as he was greeted with boos and jeers from the crowd.

Musetti didn't let any of this get to him, as he held his nerve to win the second set, thus forcing the match into a decider. During the changeover, the Serbian walked to his bench and stomped on his racquet, thus breaking it in half. He later received a code violation warning.

After rain briefly interrupted the game, Djokovic lost his mojo as the Italian toppled the top seed to qualify for the third round of the event. The final score read, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, favoring Lorenzo Musetti.

Novak Djokovic to play the 2023 Srpska Open next week

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

After his shock exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic will be participating in the ATP 250 Srpska Open, which will be held in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The tournament was recently upgraded to an ATP 250 tournament and is set to host players such as Andrey Rublev, Borna Coric, and Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Srpska Open will be held in the city of Banja Luka from April 17–23 and will be directed by the Serbian's family itself.

