Novak Djokovic has been around No. 1 ranking for the last 30 years, but Daniil Medvedev's feat will never be forgotten: Paul Annacone

Novak Djokovic is all set to resume his reign as World No. 1 on Monday, following Daniil Medvedev's premature exit at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. After trading spots with the Russian for a period of just three weeks, the Serb will begin a record 362nd week atop the ATP rankings.

Speaking on the Tennis Channel, Paul Annacone jokingly remarked that it felt like the 20-time Grand Slam champion had been World No. 1 for "the last 30 years in a row," indirectly praising his incredible consistency over the years.

"Novak Djokovic seems to be around that No. 1 ranking for about the last 30 years in a row," Annacone said. "[It is going to be] the old see-saw battle between him and Daniil Medvedev."

Annacone was also impressed with Medvedev, declaring that the achievement could never be taken away from him. The 58-year-old went on to add that he expected the Russian to find his way back to the No. 1 spot sooner rather than later.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Daniil Medvedev, out of sorts, loses a lead and his No. 1 ranking. Out of Indian Wells in the round-of-32 to Gael Monfils 4-6, 6-3, 6-1



Djokovic to reclaim the No. 1 ranking after the tournament

The American revealed that he felt sorry for Medvedev for having to play at Indian Wells during such a crucial phase in his career, noting that the conditions in the California desert did not suit players who hit the ball flat.

"You can never take that away from Medvedev, I think he's going to get back there and get comfortable being there [in the future]," Annacone said. "I think he was not comfortable playing here in Indian Wells, it's tough conditions here for people that hit the ball really flat."

The former World No. 12 postulated that the ball traveled unusually farther because of the arid conditions in the desert, which could have caused trouble for the 26-year-old. All that reasoning notwithstanding, he still gave Gael Monfils due credit for disposing of the Russian with impeccable efficiency in their third-round clash earlier this week.

"Lindsay [Davenport] hit the ball really flat and I asked her yesterday and she [said she] loved playing here. I think because of the air, the ball flies further. Clearly, Medvedev was unsettled [because of that] and Gael [Monfils] took care of him," Annacone said.

Annacone's co-commentator, Chanda Rubin, echoed the same sentiment. Rubin refused to downplay the magnitude of Medvedev's achievement, but remarked that it was "nice" to see Djokovic back where he belonged.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "Is it better to be world No.1 for a week in your life, or not at all? I think it's always better to have been at least once."



Mr Punchline Daniil Medvedev "Is it better to be world No.1 for a week in your life, or not at all? I think it's always better to have been at least once."Mr Punchline Daniil Medvedev https://t.co/40CBfk7u5I

The former World No. 6 was of the opinion that, although Medvedev could not hold on to the top spot for long, he fully deserved to be the No. 1 for the results he has managed to produce of late.

Rubin said she hoped the Russian would take heart from the fact that he will always be remembered as a World No. 1, irrespective of how short his stint at the top was.

"You think about how well Daniil Medvedev played to get to World No.1, he's certainly deserved it [though] he couldn't quite hold that spot. That will always be on his resume," Rubin said. "But it's nice to see Novak Djokovic back atop the rankings."

Novak Djokovic to return to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic will return to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic has played only one tournament so far in 2022, the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he fell in the quarterfinals to Jiri Vesely. Having announced his withdrawal from the Sunshine Double due to existing vaccine mandate in the United States, the Serb is slated to return to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊

The 20-time Grand Slam champion would be ranked either World No. 1 or World No. 2 at that point, depending on what Daniil Medvedev achieves at the Miami Masters.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Serb titles in Monte-Carlo in 2013 and 2015. Could he win his third title this time? 🤔



#NovakDjokovic #MonteCarlo #Tennis Novak Djokovic has confirmed through his website that he will play Monte-Carlo Masters 🤩The Serb titles in Monte-Carlo in 2013 and 2015. Could he win his third title this time? 🤔 Novak Djokovic has confirmed through his website that he will play Monte-Carlo Masters 🤩The Serb titles in Monte-Carlo in 2013 and 2015. Could he win his third title this time? 🤔#NovakDjokovic #MonteCarlo #Tennis https://t.co/RtsR90vcsn

If the Russian reaches the semifinals, he will take back the top spot. If he does not, Djokovic is guaranteed to begin the tournament in Monte-Carlo, where he is a two-time champion, as the top-ranked player.

Edited by Arvind Sriram