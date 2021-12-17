Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty crowned 2021 ITF World Champions

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty were named the men's ITF World Champion and women's ITF World Champion respectively for the year 2021 by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The awards, given to players who had the most outstanding one-year period, are decided by the ITF's Board of Directors. Grand Slam results are a major deciding factor, while they also factor in team events when deciding who should get the award.

Men's World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was the favorite candidate to win the award after he won three Grand Slams this year. Djokovic also reached the semi-finals of the Davis Cup with Serbia.

This is the Serb's record-breaking seventh ITF World Champion award and he now has the most ITF awards. Before this, he shared the honor with Pete Sampras, who won it six times consecutively from 1993 to 1998.

Novak Djokovic has expressed his gratitude for being awarded the honor for a record seventh time in recognition of his performance this year. He said:

"After such a rewarding year for me, my team, family and fans, it is a great honour to be named the ITF World Champion for the seventh time."

Meanwhile, Women's World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was also the favorite to win the award, as she finished 2021 with the most singles WTA titles. In addition to her Wimbledon success, she also won two WTA 1000 titles and two WTA 500 titles. Bartley rounded it all off with a bronze in the mixed doubles category at the Tokyo Olympics with John Peers.

This is the Australian's second women's ITF World Champion award. She also became the first woman to win the award more than once since Serena Williams in 2009.

Barty thanked her family and team for staying with her through an important year, and also extended her gratitude to tennis fans for their support.

"I want to thank my team and my family for everything they do and a huge thank you to tennis fans around the world for continuing to support us," Barty said.

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty also won their respective association's Player of the Year Award

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty won the ATP Player of the Year and WTA Player of the Year respectively.

To add to the ITF World Champion awards they bagged this year, Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty also won the ATP Player of the Year award and the WTA Player of the Year award respectively.

The ATP Player of the Year Award is given to the player who finishes as the No.1 in the rankings at the end of the year. By winning the award, Novak Djokovic moved clear of Pete Sampras with his record seven year-end No.1 titles.

The WTA, on the other hand, selects the winner based on votes by members of the international media rather than rankings. But it didn't matter in the end as they collectively chose Barty to be the winner for the second time.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra