Novak Djokovic back in action at the Australian Open is "great for tennis", says Patrick McEnroe

Patrick McEnroe has welcomed the decision to overturn Novak Djokovic's Australian visa ban and subsequent inclusion in the 2023 Australian Open. As has been widely reported this week, the nine-time Australian Open champion will be back at his most successful Major after the Australian government decided to overturn his three-year visa ban.

McEnroe, who was a vocal supporter of the Serb during his COVID-related controversies at the Australian Open and the US Open earlier this year, feels his return to Australia is great for the sport.

"Looks like Novak Djokovic will be back @AustralianOpen. Great for tennis," Patrick McEnroe wrote on Twitter.

McEnroe further opened up about the same, expressing his sheer delight upon hearing the news. McEnroe lauded the government's decision and went on to call the Serbian "the best player on the planet."

"I'm ecstatic, actually. I think it's a great move, it's great for Djokovic, and most importantly it's great for the tournament and great for tennis," Patrick McEnroe said in an interview with 7News Melbourne.

"Djokovic, to me, right now, is still the best player on the planet," he added.

Meanwhile, there is still no official word from the Australian government or immigration department. Before the news first broke on Tuesday, the 21-time Grand Slam champion himself revealed that his lawyers were in constant communication with the government and he was waiting for official word.

"We are waiting. They are communicating with the government of Australia. That's all I can tell you for now," he said in a press conference at the ongoing ATP Finals.

Australia's Shadow Immigration Minister questions the decision to overturn Novak Djokovic's visa ban

2022 Australian Open: Previews

Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles chose not to comment on the decision to overturn Novak Djokovic's visa ban, when asked about it, according to 7News Melbourne. Reacting to the same, Dan Tehan, the country's shadow immigration minister, demanded an answer from the immigration department, before raising concerns that overturning the Serb's visa ban could seem like "special treatment."

"He (immigration minister) does owe the public an explanation and he should come out and say why he's taken the decision he's taken. Otherwise, it looks like special treatment for one individual," Tehan said.

Meanwhile, the Serb's immediate focus is on his 2022 ATP Finals campaign. He defeated Andrey Rublev on Wednesday to register his second consecutive straight-sets victory at the tournament, thus sealing a spot in the semifinals. The 5-time champion is bidding for a record-equalling 6th title at the year-end championships.

