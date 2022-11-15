Novak Djokovic becomes first male player to record 60 career wins over Top-3 players

Novak Djokovic has become the first man to record 60 career wins over Top 3 players since the ATP rankings were introduced in 1973.

The 21-time Grand Slam defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(4) in his opening clash for the ATP Finals title to become the first person to record 60 career victories over players ranked in the top three. Incidentally, it was also his ninth win in a row against the Greek player.

TENNIS @Tennis







He's the first man in ATP rankings history to record 60 career wins over Top 3 players. STAT OF THE DAY @DjokerNole has recorded his 60th career win over a Top 3 player, defeating No. 3-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 7-6 (4), in his opening match at the ATP Finals.He's the first man in ATP rankings history to record 60 career wins over Top 3 players. STAT OF THE DAY❗🇷🇸 @DjokerNole has recorded his 60th career win over a Top 3 player, defeating No. 3-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 7-6 (4), in his opening match at the ATP Finals. 👏He's the first man in ATP rankings history to record 60 career wins over Top 3 players. 💥

The Serb's 60 Top 3 wins include 14 against World No. 1s, 28 against World No. 2s, and 18 against World No. 3s. Sorting that by opponents, he has registered 23 wins against Roger Federer, 22 against Rafael Nadal, 10 against Andy Murray and one against each of Andy Roddick, David Ferrer, Juan Martin del Potro, Daniil Medvedev and now Tsitsipas.

Closely on the Serbian's heels are Nadal and Federer, with the Spaniard registering 55 wins against Top 3 players and the Swiss maestro winning 51 times.

With his win over Tsitsipas, Djokovic has firmly established himself at the top of the Red Group, ahead of Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev. His next match in Turin sees him lock horns with Andrey Rublev.

"Making history of this sport is always a big motivational factor, it inspires me" - Novak Djokovic on chasing Roger Federer's ATP Finals record

Novak Djokovic pictured in Turing ahead of the 2022 ATP Finals.

If Novak Djokovic wins the ATP Finals this year, he would match Roger Federer's record of six titles at the event. The Serb, who is a five-time champion at the ATP Finals, has not won the tournament since 2015.

In response to a question about whether Federer's ATP Finals title record inspired him, the 21-time Grand Slam champion answered in the affirmative during his post-match press conference. He emphasized that setting records has always been important to him in tennis and claimed that he is highly aware of himself and knows how to get ready for the next challenge.

"Well, of course, I'm aware of it. Making history of this sport is always a big motivational factor for me. I mean, doesn't maybe necessarily affect the whole approach to the specific match because I'm experienced enough and I know myself well and what I need to do in order to prepare for my next challenge and next opponent," he said.

The former World No. 1 further stated that it was an honor and a pleasure to be able to equal Federer's record and that the prospect of doing so inspired him to "play even better tennis."

"But of course I'm aware of the possibility to make history again. It's a great pleasure and honor to be in that position. So it does motivate me and inspire me to play even better tennis," he remarked.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 282 votes