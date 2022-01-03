Novak Djokovic becomes the first player to be ranked World No. 1 in 11 different years

It looks as though Novak Djokovic cannot be kept away from records. In 2022, he has achieved yet another feat related to being at the top of the rankings. This time, Djokovic has become the first player in the history of tennis to be ranked No. 1 in the world in 11 different years.

By beginning the new year as the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has pulled clear of Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf, all of whom have been No. 1 in 10 different years.

Since the Serb became the World No. 1 for the first time in 2011, he occupied the spot at the top at least once for the next five years until 2016.

Andy Murray's ascendancy resulted in Djokovic foregoing the top spot at the end of 2016. It was followed by an injury-hit 2017, where the 20-time Grand Slam winner did not win a single Major and finished the year as the World No. 12.

But things were soon back on track for the Serb. Novak Djokovic reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the second half of 2018 by winning the Wimbledon Championships and US Open.

Since then, the 34-year-old has never finished below the top 2 and has been undisturbed at the very top for 78 consecutive weeks since February 2020.

Years when Novak Djokovic was World No. 1: 2011, 2012. 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Rafael Nadal could match Novak Djokovic for the record in 2022

Rafael Nadal can equal Novak Djokovic if he manages to become the World No. 1 in 2022

If Rafael Nadal manages to become the World No. 1 this year, the Spaniard will match Novak Djokovic's record.

Nadal is currently 6665 points behind the Serb in the ATP rankings and it will take one remarkable season from the 35-year-old if he wants to emulate Djokovic. Nadal was the last player to be World No. 1 before Djokovic, when he spent seven weeks at the top between November 2019 and February 2020.

Similarly, Serena Williams also stands a chance to catch up with Novak Djokovic this year. The American is 6056 points behind World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the WTA rankings. But Serena has already pulled out of the 2022 Australian Open, making it less likely.

Years when Rafael Nadal was World No. 1: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

Years when Serena Williams was World No. 1: 2002, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017.

Roger Federer is next in line among active players to achieve this feat, having been the World No. 1 player in nine different years. However, Federer has not reached the zenith of the ATP rankings since 2018.

The Swiss is also out of action until 2022 Wimbledon at the very least, which makes it impossible for him to overtake Novak Djokovic before the end of the year.

Years when Roger Federer was World No. 1: 2005, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2018

