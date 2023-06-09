The highly anticipated 2023 French Open semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz turned into an anticlimactic affair on Friday, June 9. The Serb advanced to the final with a scoreline of 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. This unexpected turn of events came after Alcaraz, unfortunately, succumbed to a muscle cramp early into the third set.

Djokovic is now one step closer to reclaiming his World No. 1 ranking and winning the record 23rd Major. It would put him ahead of archrival Rafael Nadal in the men's Grand Slam race.

There was also a bizarre moment in the match when fans jeered Novak Djokovic during the fourth set while Carlos Alcaraz was injured. A section of the crowd also booed him after his victory.

During his post-match press conference, the Serb was asked about the controversy. He responded that he doesn't mind because this isn't the first or last time this has happened, and that he'll just keep winning regardless.

"I don't mind (smiling). It's not the first; probably not the last. I'll just keep winning," he said.

Djokovic then discussed the match, saying that the intensity was extremely high for the first two sets, and both he and Alcaraz felt the pressure physically. He acknowledged that the game took a drastic turn when the Spaniard began experiencing cramps unexpectedly in the third set.

"Look, as I said, the intensity was extremely high for the first two sets, so we both felt it, you know, in the legs. We both felt it also the way the energy levels were maybe not as high," he said.

"The beginning of the third set was I think key for me to hang on, and something unexpected happened. I think nobody really expected him to experience these cramps, and obviously from that moment onwards it was a different match," he added.

"I'm sure he's gonna win Roland Garros multiple times in the future" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Thirteen.

Novak Djokovic, acknowledging Carlos Alcaraz's immense talent, expressed his belief that the young player has the potential to win multiple French Open titles in the future.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner also praised the Spaniard as a "very complete" player. He highlighted Alcaraz's exceptional achievements and predicted a bright future ahead for the rising star.

"I'm sure he's gonna win Roland Garros multiple times in the future. I have no doubt about it. I mean, he's amazing player. Just possesses so much qualities, so dynamic, so much power in his shots, very complete player," he said.

"He already has won a Grand Slam. He's the youngest ever No. 1 in the history of the game. You know, there is a lot to be excited about for him, you know, for the future," he added.

The Serb will now face last year's runner-up Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday, June 11. The Norwegian ace defeated Alexander Zverev to earn a shot at the title again.

