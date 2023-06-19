Novak Djokovic breaks Roland Garros' social media record after historic 23rd Grand Slam title

The Instagram post of Novak Djokovic winning the 2023 French Open was the most liked in Roland Garros' history.

The organizers of the French Open revealed a couple of records of the 2023 edition of the tournament regarding digital and media audiences. This year's Roland Garros social media content had a global audience of 14.6 million, which is an increase of 23.7% compared to 2022.

The Instagram post about Djokovic defeating Casper Ruud in the final was the most liked Roland Garros publication ever on that platform, with a whopping 910,000 likes.

There were 1.6 billion impressions on social media, which is an increase of 14.2% compared to last year when Rafael Nadal won the title beating Casper Ruud as well.

French Open's TikTok page reached one million followers, rising from 500k prior to the tournament. There was a record 477 million views (an increase of 60,2% compared to 2022) on social media, with a record of 35.1 million interactions (+40.8% compared to 2022).

There were 400,000 participants in the RG Eseries, 100,000 players in the RG Gaming Zone, eight million unique visitors to the Roland Garros website, and one million application downloads.

The global tournament reach on France TV was 40.5 million, with the men's final peaking at 6.5 million, and the women's final having 2.2 million average viewers.

The global tournament reach on China's CCTV was 91 million, and the average TV viewership for the women's final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova was 2.15 million in Poland.

Novak Djokovic continues his calendar Slam hunt at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open

Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning a calendar Slam disappeared after an emotional final at the 2021 US Open and the defeat to Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6. Still, the dream is back in action in 2023.

Djokovic has won the 2023 Australian Open and French Open, making it halfway to the calendar Slam, which hasn't been accomplished since the legendary Rod Laver in 1969.

"I'd like to get another chance in New York. Of course, I have to win Wimbledon, which is a whole different mountain to climb," Djokovic told the Tennis Channel after winning Roland Garros.

The Serb is coming into Wimbledon as the seven-time champion, winning the last four trophies and coming just one shy of the all-time record held by Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic is considered a heavy favorite to win Wimbledon, and should the Serb win it, it would then put everything on the line at the 2023 US Open. The 36-year-old has won the US Open three times in his career.

