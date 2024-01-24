Novak Djokovic has single-handedly dominated the tennis scene in recent years, accumulating an impressive tally of 24 Grand Slam titles. However, Mats Wilander is of the opinion that this unparalleled supremacy has led to a sense of predictability in the sport.

Djokovic is currently on the hunt for his 25th grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open. The Serb has demonstrated his dominance in Melbourne once more, advancing to the semifinals with a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Taylor Fritz.

While the World No. 1 has established a new standard with his unmatched accomplishments, Mats Wilander recently opined that men's tennis has become "very predictable" due to his dominance. He suggested that one contributing factor was that Djokovic was no longer up against the same caliber of opponents like Federer, Nadal, and Murray.

"He is not up against the same kind of the same kind of calibre of players as Nadal and Federer and Murray as he used to be. Also, I think he's much better - much better on grass and better on clay," he told Eurosport.

While Wilander admitted that he would prefer to see some new faces achieve success, he couldn't overlook the significant impact the Serb had made in elevating the overall level of the sport.

"Is it too predictable? I would love to see new faces, I prefer to see new faces. But at the same time, now that Novak has taken it to the level of being the best of all time on the men's side, I think that we have to appreciate that he's most probably taking the game to another level, which is good for everybody," he said.

Wilander reiterated that the men's tennis landscape had grown predictable, stating that Carlos Alcaraz was the sole player who was capable of challenging the 24-time Grand Slam champion at the Majors.

"It's tough for the other players because he's the first guy to take that step out but he's ahead of the other guys a little bit. And then you see Carlos Alcaraz, he has stepped it up. He can challenge Novak in the best and biggest matches. But is it predictable?" he said.

"At the moment, it's pretty predictable. The greatest of all time, I will never say about a tennis player. He's the best of all time and he's taking the game to another level, not just what goes on on the court," he added.

"Without Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic wouldn't be where he is" - Mats Wilander

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic

Mats Wilander also opined that there was a growing appreciation for Novak Djokovic having possessed the ability to disrupt Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's duopoly in the sport when he first broke out onto the scene.

"And I think that's what we are starting to appreciate with Novak that we didn't when Federer and Nadal were around because they were the first to and Novak came and kind of disturbed the peace," he said in the same interview.

Wilander emphasized that although the tennis world had expected Federer and Nadal to dominate the sport, Djokovic had not only challenged them but also surpassed them. However, the 59-year-old also highlighted the Swiss and Spaniard's role in facilitating the 24-time Grand Slam champion's supremacy.

"Everybody wanted to see Federer and Nadal and he took it to the level where he passed them. Without them, he wouldn't be where he is. We have to appreciate [that]. He's just such a high level that it's not gonna last forever," he added.

Novak Djokovic will square off against Jannik Sinner for a place in the final of the ongoing Australian Open on Friday, January 26.

