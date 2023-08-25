Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz reign as highest-earning tennis stars of 2023; Nadal, Naomi Osaka & Emma Raducanu in top 10 despite limited action

As per Forbes estimates, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek have emerged as the highest-earning tennis players of 2023 in the men's and women's category respectively. Interestingly, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu have managed to breach the top 10 despite their prolonged absence on the court.

With $38.4 million in earnings (before taxes and agent fees) in the last 12 months, Novak Djokovic has become the leader of Forbes' annual tennis earnings list. The Serb has bagged $13.4 million in prize money along with approximately $25 million in sponsorship agreements, appearance fees, and licensing and merchandise revenue.

Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in a thrilling Wimbledon final in July to win his second Grand Slam trophy, does not trail the Serb by much in the second place. The ATP World No. 1 has accumulated $31.4 million in the same period, counting $11.4 million in winnings and approximately $20 million off the court.

Four-time Grand Slam champion and WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek occupies the third spot on the list and is the first among female tennis players. She has earned $8.4 million while competing and $14 million from her off-court avenues, amounting to $22.4 million overall.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev has bagged $20.1 million to rank fourth on the annual tally of highest-earning tennis players. The ATP No. 3 has raked in $7.1 million in cash prizes and $13 million off the court.

The next two players on the list are Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu, respectively. Despite limited action with a racquet in their hands, the tennis stars have managed to stay relevant this year in terms of earnings.

Nadal has amassed a total of $15.5 million over the course of the last 12 months. Interestingly, $14 million of his earnings has come from sponsorship deals with the likes of Nike and Babolat. The 37-year-old last played a competitive match during the Australian Open earlier this year.

Raducanu is placed sixth in the bracket of top earners. Just 20 years old, she has collected $15.3 in the last 12 months. The 2021 US Open winner is recovering to make a return to the court after multiple surgeries.

Coco Gauff with $15.2 million, Casper Ruud with $14.4 million, Naomi Osaka with $12.1 million, and Jessica Pegula with $10.9 million sit in seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively. Similar to Nadal and Raducanu, Osaka has been off the court for almost a year. She recently gave birth to a daughter and is expected to be back in action in January 2024.

Novak Djokovic has earned the most in tennis history in terms of prize money

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is the highest-earning tennis player in terms of tournament winnings followed by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Serb has collected $172 million approximately while securing 23 Grand Slam and 39 ATP Masters titles.

Nadal in second place is far behind the World No. 2. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has earned $134 million approximately in cash prizes since turning pro in 2001.

With an estimated $130 million in prize-money income, Roger Federer sits in third place behind his rival-turned-friend. The Swiss maestro walked away from tennis in September last year after winning 20 Major trophies during his illustrious career.

In the women's category, Serena Williams leads the pack with around $94 million in prize money. She is followed by her sister Venus Williams with $42 million and Simona Halep with $40 million.

