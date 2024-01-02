Novak Djokovic confesses he's had 'plenty of chocolate' since beating Rafael Nadal in 2012 Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic has admitted to having a lot of chocolate since beating Rafael Nadal in the 2012 Australian Open final

On Tuesday (January 2), the World No. 1 beat Lehecka in three sets to continue his perfect start to the 2024 season and his debut United Cup campaign Down Under. After leading 6-1, 3-1, the Serb's level dropped as Lehecka took the set in a tiebreak to force a decider.

However, following a medical timeout - which Djokovic said was not serious - normal service resumed. He dropped only one set to seal victory in a little over two hours on RAC Arena.

In his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic - who's known to be a strict disciplinarian in terms of his diet - confessed that he has had chocolates since beating Nadal in an epic five-set Australian Open final in 2012.

"Of course, I did (smiling)," he said. "Yeah, I saw that story kind of circulating around the social media. Actually, it was true but it doesn't necessarily mean that it always happens after every win that I refuse having a full chocolate or dessert. I actually try to indulge myself in the dessert. I have a sweet tooth, so to say. But yeah, I had plenty of chocolate ever since."

The 36-year-old added that he had a 'full chocolate debauch' the previous night - four vegan desserts with his Serbian team members:

"Last night," he said. "Yeah, two guys there back of the room there confirming I'm not lying. We had like four, although vegan desserts."

Novak Djokovic takes on Australia's Alex de Minaur in Serbia's United Cup quarterfinal tie on Wednesday (January 3).

Novak Djokovic's arch-rival, Rafael Nadal, off to winning start to 2024

Rafael Nadal

Like Novak Djokovic, his arch-rival Rafael Nadal has also made a winning start to the season. The former World No. 1 beat Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the Brisbane International first round on Tuesday.

It was the legendary left-hander's first competitive outing in nearly a year since injuring his hip in the Australian Open second round in a loss to American Mackenzie McDonald.

In a rematch of the pair's 2018-19 Roland Garros finals, Rafael Nadal made the decisive break at 5-5 in the first set. The second set was a breeze - with the Spaniard dropping just one game - as he streaked across the finish line in 89 minutes. The Spaniard will next take on Jason Kubler for a place in the Brisbane quarterfinals.

Nadal and Djokovic - who share a rivalry for the ages - have clashed a record 59 times, with the Serb narrowly ahead 30-29.

