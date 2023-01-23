Novak Djokovic has revealed that his doubts about going all the way at the 2023 Australian Open have subsided. This comes after his dominating fourth-round win against Alex de Minaur on Monday, January 23.

The Serb steamrolled home favorite de Minaur in straight sets in their maiden tour-level meeting. He reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the 13th time in his career. Two hours and six minutes were all that the 35-year-old needed to beat the 23-year-old Aussie 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena. He has now won 25 consecutive matches at the first Grand Slam of the year.

Djokovic has struggled with a hamstring issue since the Adelaide International 1 semifinal against Daniil Medvedev earlier this month. He has been playing with tape on his left leg. However, after his match on Monday, he stated that he didn't feel any pain whatsoever.

In a press conference, the 21-time Major winner said that while he didn't believe in his chances when the tournament started, the situation had changed.

"A week ago I didn't really think about the title, I just thought about being in good enough condition to play the next match," he said.

"Tonight, the way I played, the way I felt, gives me reason now to believe that I can go all the way. I always believe I can go all the way in terms of my tennis. But the way my leg felt before tonight wasn't giving me too many hopes, for the entire tournament," he added.

Novak Djokovic forgets he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in French Open 2021 finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Novak Djokovic

In a press conference after his fourth-round match, Novak Djokovic was asked whether he felt like having an advantage over the remaining players in the tournament. He is the only player to win a Major. The Serb stated that he didn't think so and went on to praise his competitors.

He spoke about Stefanos Tsitsipas' vast experience but mistakingly stated that the Greek was yet to play a Grand Slam final.

"Being the only guy remaining who has won a Grand Slam flatters me but I don't think it's going to make too big of a difference," Djokovic said. "I know Tsitsipas, for example, probably the most experienced guy out of all the quarterfinalists. He has already played the final stages of a Grand Slam quite a few times. I think he has never played a final, am I wrong?"

The journalist then reminded the World No. 5 about the 2021 French Open title clash, where Djokovic rallied from two sets down to beat Tsitsipas in five sets. The Serb embarrassingly apologized and lauded the way Tsitsipas was playing in the ongoing event.

"That's right. That's right. Sorry, my bad (smiling). What I wanted to say is I wanted to compliment him because he's someone that looks ready to go for the title, and the way he has been playing, he's been coming closer and closer," he added.

