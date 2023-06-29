Novak Djokovic congratulates Kevin Pietersen on ringing the five-minute bell at Lord’s Cricket Ground

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic recently congratulated former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on the prestigious honor of ringing the five-minute bell at the Lord’s Cricket Ground before the second Ashes Test on Wednesday, June 28.

The ceremonial act of ringing the five-minute bell before a match at Lord's is a custom that was established in 2007. Located outside the Bowlers' Bar of the Lord's Pavilion, this bell is rung as a signal that the game is about to commence. Over time, it has evolved into a prestigious privilege to be invited to ring the bell on the morning of a Test match.

Pietersen posted a video of himself ringing the five-minute bell at Lord’s cricket ground on his Instagram account on Wednesday, with the caption:

"Thank you, @homeofcricket."

The seven-time Wimbledon winner shared the video of the honor on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Congratulations KP."

The roster of esteemed individuals who have rung the bell is reminiscent of a lineup of influential cricketing personalities, including numerous former international captains and legendary players. Some of the notable names include Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Alec Bedser, and Sir Ian Botham.

Djokovic and Pietersen have been friends for a long time and share a common passion for sports. The duo have often exchanged compliments and support on social media, especially during their respective tournaments.

How did Kevin Pietersen and Novak Djokovic become friends?

The Serb hosted Kevin Pietersen at his tennis academy

Two of the most successful and popular sportsmen in the world, Kevin Pietersen is a former England cricketer who scored 8,181 runs in Test cricket, while Novak Djokovic is the current world No. 2 tennis player who has won 23 Grand Slam titles.

The two have a lot in common, apart from being elite athletes. They both have a passion for wildlife conservation and animal welfare and have been involved in various initiatives to raise awareness and funds for these causes.

They are also brand ambassadors for Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, Hublot, and have often promoted the product together.

Pietersen and Djokovic have previously met in Belgrade, Serbia, where the cricketer visited the tennis player’s academy, the Novak Tennis Centre. Pietersen posted photos of them together on Instagram, thanking Djokovic for his hospitality. The Serb also thanked Pietersen for visiting his country.

"Thank you KP for visiting Serbia and Novak Tennis Centre," he wrote.

