Novak Djokovic congratulates Serbian women's volleyball team for winning World Championship

Novak Djokovic reveled in the joy of his compatriots, who won the Volleyball World Championships on Saturday. The Serbian tennis legend congratulated the Serbian women's national volleyball team for clinching the world title for the second consecutive year.

The Serbian team defeated Brazil 26-24, 25-22, 25-17 to defend the world championships title. Djokovic took to social media to express his joy on the momentous occasion.

"Championeeee," he wrote on Instagram.



The Serb is currently resting and recharging his batteries after an intense few weeks on tour that saw him compete in the Laver Cup, before back-to-back weeks in Tel Aviv and Astana. He won his 89th and 90th career tiles respectively at the Tel Aviv Open and Astana Open, and booked his spot in the year-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.

The next tournament on Novak Djokovic's schedule is the Paris Masters, which begins on October 31st, before he ends the season at the ATP Finals. He is the defending champion at the Paris Masters and won last year's final with a victory against Daniil Medvedev. The World No. 7 thus has 1,000 points to defend in Paris as he aims to climb back up the ATP Rankings.

Djokovic's participation at the 2023 Australian Open has garnered plenty of attention of late. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley recently said that the organizers will welcome the nine-time champion if he is successful in getting his visa ban overturned, but will not lobby for him with the government in that regard.

Mike Tyson picks Novak Djokovic among his favorite tennis players



Boxing legend Mike Tyson is a fan of Novak Djokovic and recently named the Serb among his favorite tennis players. Tyson admitted that Roger Federer is his favorite player of all time, but said he admired the Serbian great and noted that he has overcome many injury issues throughout his career.

"Djokovic, definitely, and Federer," said Mike Tyson about his favorite tennis players, in conversation with tennis legend Jimmy Connors on the Advantage Connors podcast.

"Talking about Djokovic, he came back from all those injuries. You know, I love Djokovic personally but I'm just a big fan of Federer," Tyson added.

Djokovic has a 33-6 win-loss record on tour this season and has not lost 10 or more ATP matches in a single season since 2019, when he lost 10 but won 55 matches.

