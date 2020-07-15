Novak Djokovic is intent on putting the whole Adria Tour debacle in the rearview mirror. The ruckus at Djokovic's tournament - which became a COVID-19 hotspot - made him the butt of criticism all over the world, but the Serb seems to have moved past that already.

Novak Djokovic has been distracting himself to good effect in Bosnia & Herzegovina, where he is currently on vacation with his family. The World No. 1 was pictured yesterday visiting the Pyramid of the Sun and the Ravne Tunnels, along with the controversial figure Semir Osmanagic.

The World No. 1 has seemingly found a friend in the pseudoscientist and self-proclaimed archaeologist Osmanagic, who has previously made dubious claims like the Bosnian Pyramids being a cure for COVID-19.

Recently, Bosnian daily N1 was able to have a few words with the 'guru', who lives in Texas. Osmanagic explained how Djokovic, with his vast influence across various fields, could play a big role in promoting his archaeological endeavors.

Novak Djokovic will bring people from all over the world here: Osmanagic

Novak Djokovic and Semir Osmanagic

Asserting that his relationship with the Serb was built on "mutual trust", Osmanagic said:

"The idea is that in the future, through a long-term cooperation, Novak Djokovic will bring people of great caliber from the world of sports, science, art, music, film, etc. to Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina."

The Bosnian guru also added that in the future, Novak Djokovic would himself have the opportunity to hear more about the "healing powers of the Pyramid". The Serb is expected to visit Visoko again soon.

It is also understood that the trip of the World No. 1 and his family to Visoko is that of a private nature, with no room for media or public statements.

Not the first run-in Novak Djokovic has had with pseudoscience

Novak Djokovic

The Serb has a history of being associated with pseudoscience. He has endorsed unproven concepts like positive emotions having the ability to change the molecular structure of substances, and is reportedly an anti-vaxxer too.

Novak Djokovic has now found himself another guru with anti-scientific beliefs, if his tryst with Osmanagic is anything to go by.

Djokovic was massively bashed by the tennis community for his role in the Adria Tour blowup. But the Serb did not appreciate the mud being slung at him, and claimed that there was a "witch-hunt" going on.

Surrounded by negativity from all corners, Novak Djokovic has seemingly found a safe haven with the dubious archaeologist in Bosnia. But considering Osmanagic has been going around saying that the hills of Visoko have a "healing power" and that they are man-made - claims which have been refuted by experts - the World No. 1 might be opening himself up to even more criticism with this association.