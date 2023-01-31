Novak Djokovic dedicates his 10th Australian Open title to his fans

Novak Djokovic added fuel to the raging GOAT debate by equaling Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam singles tally. The Serbian maestro won the 10th Australian Open title of his career, the most in the history of men's tennis.

Up against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic recreated the 2021 French Open final as he beat the Greek in straight sets to win the coveted title. The final score read, 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), in favor of the Serb.

Following his record-breaking win in Melbourne, the 35-year-old turned to social media to post a compilation of the lovely fans he met and greeted during the course of the tournament. He dedicated his hard-fought win to his fans, whom he calls "Nolefam."

"#NoleFam, this one’s for you," the World No. 1 captioned his post.

Earlier during the tournament, the Serbian reacted to his fans celebrating Djokovic reaching the final of the 111th edition of the Australian Open. The 22-time Grand Slam winner shared a social media post that highlighted his fans' celebration on his Instagram story and captioned it, "Here we go," in Serbian language.

Novak Djokovic "motivated" to win more Grand Slam trophies

Novak Djokovic recently stated that, being at the tail end of his career, he is "motivated" to win more Grand Slam tournaments. He further added that these accolades are the only reason he still continues to play.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the final, Djokovic said:

"Of course I am motivated to win as many slams as possible. At this stage of my career, these trophies are the biggest motivational factor of why I still compete. That's the case without a doubt," he stated.

The World No. 1 continued to say that he still wants to keep on playing tennis. He also showed signs of confidence as he said that he feels great about his tennis.

"I still have lots of motivation. Let's see how far it takes me. I really don't want to stop here. I don't have intention to stop here. I feel great about my tennis. I know that when I'm feeling good physically, mentally present, I have a chance to win any slam against anybody," the Serb said.

"You never know how much more time you have left. So, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion even more than I have maybe ever in my career. I don't take it for granted," he added.

