Novak Djokovic delighted to see his fans' response to him reaching Australian Open 2023 final

Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic recently reacted to his fans' celebrations after he reached the final at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open.

The nine-time Australian Open champion cruised past Tommy Paul in the 2023 Australian Open semifinals to reach his 10th final at Melbourne Park. The Serb overcame a stutter in the first set, re-establishing his authority to defeat the American 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

He will face World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday, January 29, in a bid to win his record-extending 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Major overall to tie his arch-rival Rafael Nadal's record.

Following Djokovic's victory, his fans at the Rod Laver Arena celebrated in spectacular fashion, screaming and raising the Serbian flag in joy at their idol's victory.

From elderly fans to middle-aged fans to children, everyone took part in a celebration that blew the Serb's mind as he reacted on social media, writing:

"Nole-Fam idemooo :-))"

(Idemo means "here we go" in Serbian.)

Novak Djokovic via Instagram stories.

"This is exactly what I've imagined and hoped that will happen when I came to Australia" - Novak Djokovic on reaching the final

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 12.

Novak Djokovic remarked on reaching the final in the post-match press conference following his semifinal win over Tommy Paul. He said that this was exactly what he had imagined and hoped for when he arrived in Australia after his ban was overturned.

"I'm, of course, very satisfied and pleased to be in another Grand Slam finals. I mean, this is exactly what I've imagined and hoped that will happen when I came to Australia, with intention to be in a position to fight for another Australian Open trophy," he said.

He added that the fact that he has never lost in an Australian Open final gives him a lot of confidence going into the summit clash.

"I think that the experience of being in this particular situation and circumstances before helps. I think also the fact that I never lost the Australian Open finals definitely serves as a great confidence booster prior to Sunday," Djokovic said.

The Serb quickly added that he won't get carried away as the final match is still to be played. As for his opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas, he said the Greek has been in "great form" and has been playing "some of his best tennis" in an effort to win his first Grand Slam title.

"But, of course, still the job needs to be done on the court. I'm going to play against Tsitsipas, who is in a great shape, great form, has been playing some of his best tennis. I'm sure that he's going to be very motivated to win his first Grand Slam title," he said.

