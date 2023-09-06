Novak Djokovic has joked about how his new haircut helped him advance to the semifinal of the 2023 US Open with victory over Taylor Fritz.

Tournament second seed Djokovic got the better of ninth seed and the home favorite Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the US Open on Tuesday. With the win, the Serb extended his impeccable record against the American to eight wins and no losses.

In his on-court interview, Novak Djokovic was asked by Rennae Stubbs whether his new haircut played a part in the convincing victory. The World No. 2 jokingly affirmed that the trim was essential as it helped him chase the balls with greater pace.

“Yeah. Haircut helped a lot, obviously,” he said, laughing. “I’m more aerodynamic today on the court. You, know, I feel like I am getting to the ball faster than I was a few days ago.”

The Serb then also pointed at the extreme heat conditions, which made it difficult for both competitors to compete at their highest level.

“No. Obviously, jokes aside, I am drenched in sweat and I saw that Taylor as well changed the shirt a couple of times. (It’s) just very humid conditions. Difficult to play, but for both players it’s the same,” he admitted.

Novak Djokovic to face another American in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

En route to a spot in the final four of the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic defeated Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Laslo Djere, Borna Gojo and most recently American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

By making the semifinals, the 23-time Grand Slam champion surpassed Roger Federer and established himself as the sole leader in Grand Slam semifinals appearances with 47.

At the US Open, he is in pursuit of his third Grand Slam of the year and an overall fifth title this season, having won the Adelaide International 1, the Australian Open, the French Open and the Cincinnati Masters. Djokovic, is also vying for a record-extending 24th Major title, which will make him the sole player, man or woman, to achieve the feat in the Open Era.

The three-time US Open champion will next face another American for a spot in the final. The Serb awaits the winner of Ben Shelton or Frances Tiafoe.

“It’s expected, of course, that people are backing their home player and there’s nothing wrong with that. I actually like the energy, like the atmosphere on the Center court here,” Novak Djokovic said about the US Open crowd supporting his next opponent.

The Serb said that he is eager to take on a home favorite on the Arthur Ashe Stadium yet again and admitted that he feeds off the energy.

“Day sessions, night sessions, people are getting into it. So, I’m fine with that. You know, I actually thrive on that energy. Whatever the energy is, try to use it as a fuel to play my best tennis. I’ve been playing luckily on this court for so many years, so many epic matches. I can’t wait for another one in a few days’ time,” he added.

