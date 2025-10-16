"Novak Djokovic is definitely the GOAT" - NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal reveals unknown friendship story about first meeting with Serb

Legendary NBA personality, Shaquille O'Neal, recently shared his thoughts after reminiscing about a heartfelt and admirable moment with Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, which led to their friendship. Djokovic is currently in action at the 2025 Six Kings Slam, an exhibition tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.The 24-time Grand Slam winner exited the 2025 Shanghai Masters with a semi-final loss to Valentin Vacherot, the eventual champion. Before that, Novak Djokovic competed at the US Open, where he reached the semi-final round, losing to the eventual title winner, Carlos Alcaraz.On the other hand, Shaquille O'Neal is considered one of the greatest players of all time. During his 19-year career in the National Basketball Association, he played for six teams and won numerous accolades, including four NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVP awards, and an Olympic gold medal, among many others.The duo, Novak Djokovic and Shaquille O'Neal, were recently seen at a conference at Joy Forum in Riyadh, along with Dana White, the CEO and President of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). During the conference, the NBA icon talked about the inception of his friendship with Djokovic, whom he considers the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of tennis.&quot;I'm here. This is part of the story. I'm sitting next to two icons, Dana White, the greatest, the GOAT of tennis. It's a lot of names that you can put them in, but I've known this guy for a while. He's definitely the GOAT. I remember the first time we met each other. He looked, I looked, we didn't know each other. We just smiled and just gave each other a big hug.&quot;He continued:&quot;I said, Oh my God, it's nice to meet you. Even though I am who I am, I'm still a fan. So, I didn't know that the guy from the great guy from tennis knew who I was. So he looked at me, he's like, 'Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal)', I was like, 'Djokovic (Novak)'. And I go,' You know who I am?'. He's like, 'You know who I am?' and we just hugged and we've been friends ever since.&quot;In the semi-finals of the ongoing 2025 Six Kings Slam, Novak Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner.Novak Djokovic makes his second appearance at the 2025 Six Kings Slam tournamentNovak Djokovic at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 11 - Source: GettyNovak Djokovic participated in the Six Kings Slam for the first time last year. That edition was won by Italian star and current World No. 2, Jannik Sinner, after defeating the current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, in the final round. The Serb clinched third place after defeating Spanish legend Rafael Nadal. The exhibition match is held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and offers one of the largest prize purses in the sport's history.Djokovic is now set to lock horns with Taylor Fritz, who lost to Alcaraz in the other semifinal, for the third-place playoffs, while Sinner and Alcaraz duel for the 2025 Six Kings Slam crown. The winner of this year's tournament will receive $6 million, and participating players will receive a participation fee of $1.5 million.