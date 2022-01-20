Novak Djokovic pondering suing Australian government for £3.2 million following deportation: Reports

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is reportedly considering suing the Australian Government for a whopping £3.2 million for "ill-treatment" during his brief stay in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

The Serb arrived in Melbourne with a medical exemption, but had his visa revoked by the Australian Border Force. He was detained at the Park Hotel in Carlton before being released following a ruling from Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly.

Djokovic's visa was then canceled again by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke following which the Serb was deported, ending his Australian Open title defense even before it had started.

According to NZ Herald, the World No. 1 is now contemplating taking legal action. The report states that the compensation he is seeking includes £2.3 million from the Australian Open prize pool.

Noted Serbian lawyer Toma Fila said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion should take the government to court.

“He was subjected to humiliating treatment. He should sue.”

Novak Djokovic has received plenty of support in Serbia

Following his deportation, the World No. 1 has received a lot of support from his native Serbia. The Belgrade Tower lit up with a message that described Djokovic as the "pride of Serbia."

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic also spoke out in support of the World No. 1, calling his deportation "scandalous".

"I think that the court's decision is scandalous. I am disappointed...I think it demonstrated how the rule of law is functioning, or better to say not functioning, in some other countries. In any case, I can hardly wait to see Novak Djokovic in our own country, in Serbia."

The World No. 1 was replaced in the Australian Open main draw by Salvatore Caruso, who lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. This is the first time since 2004 that the Australian Open is taking place without the Serb.

The 34-year-old now faces the possibility of losing his No. 1 ranking. Either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev could move to the top of the ATP rankings by winning the competition.

